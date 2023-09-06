Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of 24th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the 2300 block of 24th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect met with the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspect took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a 38-year-old Jonathan Mitchell, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

