St Johnsbury / Stolen Vehicles, Request for Information
CASE#: 23A4006518/ 23A4006520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/3/23 / 0400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St J GMC , St J Dodge
VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicles
VICTIM: Autosaver Group
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/5/23 at approximately 0900 hours the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding six stolen vehicles from the Autosaver Group sales lots. Troopers learned that on 9/3/23 at approximately 0400 hours 3 GMC 2500 Sierras and one 3500 Sierra, and 2 Ram 3500's were stolen from the Autosaver Group on Memorial Drive were stolen off the lots. Through the investigation, Troopers were able to capture video of two persons of interest later that same day. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to contact the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
