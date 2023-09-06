Submit Release
St Johnsbury / Stolen Vehicles, Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A4006518/ 23A4006520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Jason Schlesinger                         

STATION:     St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/3/23 / 0400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St J GMC , St J Dodge

VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicles

 

ACCUSED:    Unknown                                           

VICTIM: Autosaver Group

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/5/23 at approximately 0900 hours the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding six stolen vehicles from the Autosaver Group sales lots. Troopers learned that on 9/3/23 at approximately 0400 hours 3 GMC 2500 Sierras and one 3500 Sierra, and 2 Ram 3500's were stolen from the Autosaver Group on Memorial Drive were stolen off the lots. Through the investigation, Troopers were able to capture video of two persons of interest later that same day. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to contact the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

