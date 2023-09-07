Lumea and Invitae Partner to Advance Genetic Test Access
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea Inc., a leader in integrated digital pathology solutions, is pleased to announce our partnership with Invitae Corporation (Invitae), a leading medical genetics company. This partnership will give Lumea diagnostic platform users access to easy one-click conditional ordering of Invitae tests.
The Lumea platform has revolutionized a new era of efficiency, timely diagnosis, and expedited treatments with its cutting-edge digital genetic test ordering and specimen submission process during digital sign-out. Its intuitive interface streamlines processes, ensures accuracy, and leaves behind error-prone methods, while significantly reducing overall turnaround time.
Hereditary cancer genetic testing from Invitae provides actionable insights that may inform patient care, revealing a patient’s risk for disease and may help inform potential next steps.1 This partnership will enable clinicians quicker access to Invitae’s flexible testing options, allowing more patients who can benefit to be tested.
“Our conditional ordering has enabled genetic testing companies to reduce their turnaround time dramatically, getting key information to clinicians faster. When dealing with cancer management, a few days is a big deal for those patients and their families,” said James Thackeray, Lumea’s Chief Commercial Officer.
“We are thrilled to partner with Lumea to provide even more patients with access to hereditary cancer genetic testing, potentially reaching urology clinics in their system,” said Melanie Duquette, Vice President of Sales at Invitae. “This partnership will help streamline the ordering process – making it easier for clinicians to order tests and for patients to obtain timely and valuable genetic insights to help inform management of their disease.”
About Lumea
Lumea leverages preanalytic technology to make digital pathology both viable and valuable for pathologists and labs and is currently being used by hundreds of clinics and laboratories across the United States. Our unique, Lumea+ packages integrate with your existing LIS to maximize digital benefits with minimal change. We enable improvements in biopsy handling, tracking, workflow, and diagnosis. Our technology also results in measurably better quality, efficiency, and cost savings throughout the diagnostic process. To learn more about the benefits of using Lumea’s technology visit lumeadigital.com.
About Invitae
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @Invitae.
Lumea contact:
bianca@lumeadigital.com
(801) 960-3658
References:
1. Nicolosi P, Ledet E, Yang S, et al. Prevalence of germline variants in prostate cancer and implications for current genetic testing guidelines. JAMA Oncol. 2019;5(4):523-528. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.6760
