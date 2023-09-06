Mattress Warehouse Opens First Store in Florida, Serving the Central Florida Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (mattresswarehouse.com), the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with more than 300 stores in the Eastern US, celebrates the grand opening of their new Kissimmee, Florida store, which is the company’s flagship location in the Orlando-metro area market.
For more than 30 years, Mattress Warehouse has prided itself on selling quality sleep products at affordable prices. They offer a large selection of quality name brand bedding including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, Purple, Casper and more. In addition to mattresses, the company sells pillows, adjustable bases, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, platform beds and other sleep accessories. Mattress Warehouse also utilizes technology to improve the customer shopping experience such as the use of the patented diagnostic system, bedMATCH, which recommends the mattresses best suited for each individual’s support needs.
The new store, located at 1301 Flora Boulevard, Suite 100, is a new-construction build that encompasses 7,000 square feet and also includes the company’s first distribution center in the state of Florida. Living up to the warehouse part of their name, this store boasts a large selection of products sold at the lowest prices available. This is Mattress Warehouse’s first location in Florida with more slated in the upcoming months.
“Our new store in Kissimmee is another exciting step for the Mattress Warehouse team. We’re excited to share our sleep expertise, our leading-edge technology, and our vast inventory of top bedding brands with the Kissimmee community," stated Mattress Warehouse President and CEO, Bill Papettas. "This store is like nothing Central Florida has seen before. We encourage our guests to come check us out and experience the Mattress Warehouse difference."
The new Kissimmee store grand opening is part of Mattress Warehouse’s ongoing expansion push that is supported by its robust distribution network. The company’s smart growth strategy ensures they are able to maintain their commitment to their guests to deliver top quality product in a timely manner, often as soon as next day.
This store is located about a mile south of Hunters Creek on John Young Parkway and Flora Blvd. It is open seven days a week.
About Mattress Warehouse
Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores in several states along the East Coast. Serving customers for more than 30 years, our mission is simple: Improving lives through quality sleep. We do this through a relaxed and educational buying process, supported by the use of technology and well-trained sleep professionals. Our guests can rest assured knowing they are buying the best quality products at the best possible price.
Media Contact
Tracy Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Mattress Warehouse
4949 New Design Road, Frederick, MD 21703
240-907-5728
Tracy Jones
For more than 30 years, Mattress Warehouse has prided itself on selling quality sleep products at affordable prices. They offer a large selection of quality name brand bedding including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, Purple, Casper and more. In addition to mattresses, the company sells pillows, adjustable bases, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, platform beds and other sleep accessories. Mattress Warehouse also utilizes technology to improve the customer shopping experience such as the use of the patented diagnostic system, bedMATCH, which recommends the mattresses best suited for each individual’s support needs.
The new store, located at 1301 Flora Boulevard, Suite 100, is a new-construction build that encompasses 7,000 square feet and also includes the company’s first distribution center in the state of Florida. Living up to the warehouse part of their name, this store boasts a large selection of products sold at the lowest prices available. This is Mattress Warehouse’s first location in Florida with more slated in the upcoming months.
“Our new store in Kissimmee is another exciting step for the Mattress Warehouse team. We’re excited to share our sleep expertise, our leading-edge technology, and our vast inventory of top bedding brands with the Kissimmee community," stated Mattress Warehouse President and CEO, Bill Papettas. "This store is like nothing Central Florida has seen before. We encourage our guests to come check us out and experience the Mattress Warehouse difference."
The new Kissimmee store grand opening is part of Mattress Warehouse’s ongoing expansion push that is supported by its robust distribution network. The company’s smart growth strategy ensures they are able to maintain their commitment to their guests to deliver top quality product in a timely manner, often as soon as next day.
This store is located about a mile south of Hunters Creek on John Young Parkway and Flora Blvd. It is open seven days a week.
About Mattress Warehouse
Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores in several states along the East Coast. Serving customers for more than 30 years, our mission is simple: Improving lives through quality sleep. We do this through a relaxed and educational buying process, supported by the use of technology and well-trained sleep professionals. Our guests can rest assured knowing they are buying the best quality products at the best possible price.
Media Contact
Tracy Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Mattress Warehouse
4949 New Design Road, Frederick, MD 21703
240-907-5728
Tracy Jones
Mattress Warehouse
+1 240-907-5728
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram