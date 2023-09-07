NEW Range of LED Flood Lights with Selectable Kelvin 3K, 4K, 5K and Selectable Wattage

DOHU LED Flood Lights with Selectable Kelvin and Wattage from Access Fixtures

LED Flood Lights with selectable Kelvin: 3K/4K/5K, and Selectable Wattage: 15, 20, 35w, or 50, 70, 90w, or 105, 120, 150w. CUL, DLC, UL, RoHS compliant

The DOHU is the latest exciting addition to our ever-growing range of powerful and durable lighting fixtures with selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of DOHU, a brand-new range of LED flood lights with selectable Kelvin and selectable wattage. Changing the Kelvin temperature output of fixtures in this line is as simple as flicking a switch, with each DOHU being capable of a warm white 3000K, a cool white 4000K, and a bright white 5000K. DOHUs are available in three different wattage options: one, allowing for selection between 15w, 20w, and 35w; a second, allowing for selection between 50w, 70w, and 90w; and another, allowing for selection between 105w, 120w, and 150w. These extensive customization options allow for the DOHU’s lighting output to be easily tailored to your unique requirements. All DOHUs possess industry-leading durability and longevity: they feature a die-cast aluminum housing with a classic UV-stabilized powder-coated finish. They are also UL, DLC, CuL, and RoHS listed for wet locations, so exposure to water splashes and rain need not be a concern.

“The DOHU is the latest exciting addition to our ever-growing range of powerful and durable lighting fixtures with selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “In addition to selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin, DOHU ships with both the knuckle mount and bracket mount for perfect installation every time.”

DOHUs are available in a bronze powder coat finish. Custom RAL options are available, subject to minimum order quantities. Optional extras are also available to prevent interference from the fixture’s external environment, including a wire guard and a vandal shield. The DOHU also features a highly translucent tempered glass lens which maximizes light distribution. Its die-cast aluminum heatsink facilitates maximal heat dissipation, preventing overheating and keeping DOHUs cool to the touch. Its mounting options are simple as it comes with a knuckle mount and bracket mount. All DOHUs come standard with Access Fixtures’ five-year warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.