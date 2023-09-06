The Alchemy Attorneys, PLLC Introduces a New Era of Compassionate Family Law
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alchemy Attorneys, PLLC, a new and innovative family law firm, is proud to launch in the heart of Houston, Texas. With a mission to "raise your vibration during your litigation," their team provides unwavering support and competent legal services to families facing delicate legal matters. The Alchemy Attorneys, PLLC is poised to revolutionize family law practice in the region. The law office opened its doors on July 24, 2023, the firm is located at 24285 Katy Freeway, Suite 400, Katy, Texas 77494, where they welcome potential clients to visit their office once they've scheduled a free 30-minute consultation.
Founder and Managing Partner, Attorney Victoria Elyonda Broussard, is a renowned full-service law expert who's been practicing law since 2006. She expressed excitement about the firm's launch, stating, "We are thrilled to bring our passion for family law to the Katy area in the Houston community. Our humanitarian and client-centric environment improves the legal offering in ways never witnessed in the profession with a pay-it-forward, connectivity-driven model containing a social networking component embodied in the framework. Our pay-it-forward model allows everyone to become a humanitarian through legal love. We deliver authentically unparalleled legal services while cultivating our co-creator clients' emotional and spiritual progress with our sister charity, The Alchemy Attorneys Foundation."
The Alchemy Attorneys, PLLC is a highly disruptive innovative law firm with a moral compass that offers a compelling and differentiating value-based proposition in the legal community that is sustainable, affordable, and technologically efficient. They believe family matters are deeply personal and require an empathetic approach to provide the highest legal representation while ensuring clients feel heard, supported, and empowered throughout the legal process. For a limited time, they offer a well-defined Money Back Guarantee with deliverables for the Alchemy Attorney and Alchemy Client, which ensures each client has a front-row seat to how their case is handled. In addition, they offer a one-time retainer with payment plan options for more complex cases with no outrageous monthly invoices.
Attorney Broussard is a resident of the greater Houston area, a member of the American Bar Association, and is licensed to practice law in all courts in the State of Texas. She graduated from The University of Texas, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. She later received her Juris Doctorate from Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law, graduating with honors, and was a member of Law Review, where she served as the Executive Editor. She was honored with the Distinguished Intern Award from the Honorable Judge Calvin Botley for her tenure as a Law Clerk in Houston, Texas. Her accomplishments include working for one of Texas' Largest law firms, Jackson Walker LLP, and as a clerk for Reliant Energy in the corporate legal department. In addition, Broussard is the author of "Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition: Legislators Push for Policy Direction to Protect the Age of Innocence While the Court Turns a Deaf Ear" and "i-Comfortable Victim," a novel based on actual events in her life, written through a therapeutic, sci-fi, fictional lens.
The launch of Alchemy Attorneys, PLLC, signifies a new era in family law representation, emphasizing integrity, compassion, and personalized attention. The firm recognizes that every family and their legal needs are unique, and its approach centers on tailoring solutions to meet each client's specific circumstances. Alchemy Attorneys, PLLC offers various family law services, including divorce and separation, child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, adoption, domestic violence protection, and prenuptial and postnuptial agreements. The firm's attorneys are adept at handling contested and uncontested cases, employing a strategic and client-focused approach to achieve the best possible outcomes.
With an unwavering commitment to guiding clients through challenging times, the firm combines legal expertise with a deep understanding of the emotional dynamics involved in family-related legal issues. Through our pay-it-forward program and tier-pricing business model, The Alchemy Attorneys, PLLC is poised to become the go-to resource for families in need of comprehensive legal support while fundamentally shifting the client and attorney relationship, the judiciary system, and ultimately legislation on a global scale.
For more information about The Alchemy Attorneys, PLLC, and their services, please visit https://alchemyattorneys.com/, contact the office at 346-388-2470, or email info@alchemyattorneys.com.
Ciara Suesberry
Ciara Suesberry
Berry Dynamic Agency
email us here