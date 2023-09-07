Morae and Henchman Enter Partnership for AI-Powered Contract Drafting and Review
Morae and Henchman today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize contract drafting through the power and speed of artificial intelligence (AI).
Locating, packaging and delivering institutional knowledge to lawyers has to be the best use case for AI today.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, and Henchman, the fastest contract drafting and negotiation experience ever made, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize contract drafting through the power and speed of artificial intelligence (AI). The solution is ideal for corporate legal departments and law firms looking to elevate the value of their existing contract databases or document management systems with the addition of an intelligent contract drafting interface.
— David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae
Staying abreast of the latest contractual clauses, terms, and templates can be a constant struggle for large and globally dispersed legal teams. While AI-driven legal technologies present an enticing opportunity to enhance contract processes, legal professionals must ensure the continued efficacy of service delivery, including adherence to professional best practices, corporate policies, and ethical standards. Morae and Henchman are partnering to address these challenges by combining Henchman’s innovative technology with Morae’s renowned expertise in helping clients unify and align technology and processes with the way they need to work.
"The partnership with Morae marks a significant milestone in Henchman's journey to empower legal professionals with the most innovative and secure contract drafting technology," said Siska Lannoo, Head of Customer Success and Partnerships at Henchman. "By combining Henchman's advanced contract drafting capabilities with Morae's exceptional consultative and support services, we are confident that our clients – regardless of their location – will experience a transformative shift in their transactional legal practices."
“Locating, packaging and delivering institutional knowledge to lawyers has to be the best use case for AI today,” said David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director, Morae. “This partnership with Henchman is part of our overall vision for AI, enabling legal professionals to quickly leverage their collective knowledge to provide clients with more timely results and greater value.”
The solution enables:
- Better use of team knowledge: legal practitioners can tap into their team’s collective knowledge – enabling them to draft, review, and finalize contracts with unparalleled speed and accuracy.
- Customized client experiences: Morae's seasoned experts routinely work with clients to assess their needs and to implement the right solutions to meet their business objectives and unique requirements.
- Seamless systems integration: Legal practitioners can expect a smooth transition from their current contract database or document management system tools into Henchman's technology platform, backed by Morae's systems integration and data migration capabilities.
- Global by nature: From product design to customer support, Henchman and Morae can help global legal teams achieve their goals through multilingual approaches and a global presence.
- Peace of mind for security: Both Morae and Henchman are certified SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliant, offering peace of mind for a secure contracting environment and support processes.
Contact Morae and Henchman to learn more and request a demonstration.
About Henchman
Henchman is the fastest contract drafting experience ever made. Using state-of-the-art technology, Henchman intelligently gives instant access to legal teams' previously written clauses and definitions.
Henchman experienced 750% growth this past year and has hundreds of customers across 4 continents. Among its customer base are established firms such as ABB, CMS, YPOG, Arntzen de Besche, Grant Thornton, and more. Founded by Gilles Mattelin (former Founder Intuo, acquired by Unit4 in 2019, Co-Founder Tout Bien Pils), Jorn Vanysacker (former CMO Intuo, former co-founder Rendeevoo) and Wouter Van Respaille (former PWC), Henchman employs a team of experienced SaaS professionals dedicated to bringing its clients a great customer experience. The company is venture-backed by Adjacent, Acton Capital, and Conviction VC.
Visit henchman.io for more information.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.
Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at moraeglobal.com.
Eric Feistel
Morae Global Corporation
+1 713-244-6094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube