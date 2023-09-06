Bolstering Its Leadership Team, HireGenics Welcomes Industry Veterans Emily Costello and Whitney Cox

Global Total Talent Solutions

With Emily and Whitney at the helm of their organizations, HireGenics is poised to further elevate its impact, ensuring that clients around the globe can attract, retain, and engage top talent...” — Art Knapp, CEO of HireGenics

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HireGenics, a contingent workforce acquisition solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of two accomplished industry experts, Emily Costello and Whitney Cox, to its leadership team. The addition of these seasoned professionals marks a significant milestone in HireGenics' commitment to providing innovative, comprehensive talent solutions and follows a recent expansion of operations within the UK, EMEA, and APAC.

As a global leader in workforce management, HireGenics is dedicated to optimizing access to top-tier talent through a strategic blend of talent channels and sourcing solutions. The company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, technological advancements, and a consultative approach to sourcing that enables companies to adopt more effective and efficient workforce strategies that optimize cost, enhance productivity, and maximize talent potential. As a result, HireGenics’ clients can seize unparalleled advantages, driving success and growth in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Emily Costello, a prominent figure in the talent solutions industry, has joined HireGenics as Senior Vice President of Client Engagement. Drawing from her extensive experience, Costello’s focus will be on elevating and reinventing strategic relationships between HireGenics and its valued clients. She brings a unique perspective to these relationships, infusing them with fresh insights and innovative approaches that reflect a deep understanding of the client’s needs and aspirations. Her engagement will transcend traditional methods, ensuring each partnership flourishes in a way that contributes to both client success and the ongoing evolution of HireGenics. Her visionary approach promises not only to enhance client engagement but also to redefine the way the HireGenics team connects and grows in the talent solutions space.

Whitney Cox, an esteemed workforce expert, has assumed the pivotal role of Practice Leader/Senior Vice President of Workforce Advisory Services. Stepping into this key position, her focus will be on driving transformation advisory services to the marketplace. Her expertise lies in providing customized solutions that align with each client’s level of maturity, allowing them to adopt and deploy workforce models that drive businesses forward. Cox’s leadership will solidify the company’s commitment to a holistic approach to talent management, accentuating the transformational potential of its services. Her innovative vision and approach will not only bolster clients’ competitive edge but also redefine the very landscape of the talent marketplace. Her presence marks a new era for HireGenics, one where transformation and innovation lead the way.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily and Whitney to the HireGenics team,” said Art Knapp, CEO of HireGenics. “Their combined expertise, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative, unparalleled workforce solutions that create a true competitive advantage for our clients. With Emily and Whitney at the helm of their respective organizations, HireGenics is poised to further elevate its impact, ensuring that clients around the globe can attract, retain, and engage top talent seamlessly.”

Costello and Cox will attend the upcoming Staffing Industry Analysts CWS Summit from September 18-19 to share insight into how companies can leverage HireGenics’ wealth of solutions to effectively drive their workforce strategy forward.

For more information about HireGenics, please visit www.hiregenics.com or https://hiregenics.co.uk/.

About HireGenics

HireGenics is a workforce management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. A certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), HireGenics provides comprehensive workforce acquisition solutions designed to optimize access to high-quality talent using multi-channel talent and sourcing strategies. Our specialties include Managed Service Programs (MSPs), Direct Sourcing, Employer-of-Record/Payrolling, Independent Contractor (IC) Compliance, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Statement of Work (SOW) Management. Many of these solutions are provided through a consolidated model that allows each client to classify all spend as Tier 1 diversity. To learn more about us, please visit www.hiregenics.com or https://hiregenics.co.uk/.

