HireGenics and Volt Introduce Art Knapp as New Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA (DULUTH), GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HireGenics, a contingent workforce acquisition solution provider, and Volt Information Sciences, a commercial and professional staffing solutions provider, have announced the appointment of industry veteran Art Knapp as Chief Executive Officer.

With over two decades of experience designing, building, and running many of the staffing industry’s largest managed service providers (MSPs), Knapp will guide HireGenics and Volt—both members of the ACS Group—as they continue to grow and innovate within the staffing and MSP sectors. Relying on his extensive knowledge of time-tested best practices and innovation, Knapp plans to enhance the acquisition of talent while delivering a lower total cost of ownership as he begins his new role on October 3.

Raj Sardana, CEO of ACS Solutions, remarked, “Widely known and respected within the industry, Art Knapp is a proven leader who will help Volt and HireGenics to further cement our position as a top supplier for all our customers. In his new role, Knapp’s experience running top MSPs will provide a unique perspective and allow us to drive and shape clients’ next-generation talent needs.”

“I’m thrilled by this opportunity to lead both HireGenics and Volt. We have an incredible team of industry experts already in place, and I’m looking forward to working with them to bring further innovation to the MSP space with a focus on service excellence,” Knapp stated.

With a “people first” culture, HireGenics and Volt will continue to deliver total talent solutions designed to add value and provide clients with a competitive advantage in the war on talent.

About HireGenics

HireGenics is a workforce management company headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), GA. A certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), HireGenics provides comprehensive workforce acquisition solutions designed to optimize access to high quality talent using multi-channel talent and sourcing strategies. Our specialties include Managed Service Programs (MSPs), Direct Sourcing, Employer-of-Record/Payrolling, Independent Contractor (IC) Compliance, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Statement of Work (SOW) Management. Many of these solutions are provided through a consolidated model that allows each client to classify all spend as Tier 1 diversity. Visit www.hiregenics.com

About Volt

Volt is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking & finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media & entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.