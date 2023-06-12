Andrew Preston Joins HireGenics as Chief Executive Officer in UK, EMEA, & APAC

Global Total Talent Solutions Andrew Preston, CEO, HireGenics UK, EMEA, & APAC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HireGenics, a global total talent solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Andrew Preston as the company’s Chief Executive Officer in the UK, EMEA, & APAC.

Preston is a renowned industry expert and leader in the managed services industry with more than two decades of experience working in managed service, outsourcing, and technology-enabled people businesses. Having received a myriad of awards and professional recognition throughout his career, he has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the “Top 100 Most Influential Leaders in Europe” and by the Global 100 as both “European CEO of the Year” and “Game Changer of the Year.”

Prior to joining HireGenics, Preston served as Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Results, Inc., and over the last decade, transformed the former de Poel business into the UK’s largest independent neutral vendor.

In his new role, Preston will guide HireGenics’ operations in the UK, EMEA, and APAC with a focus on expanding the organization’s presence and building region-specific solutions to serve the needs of mid-market and enterprise clients.

Preston commented, “I’m delighted to be joining HireGenics. We have an incredible team, and I’m looking forward to working with them as we drive the business forward. With a ‘people-first’ culture, we will continue to deliver best practices with high levels of client and stakeholder engagement. This will enable the business to move to the next level as a market leader and further innovate in this space.”

Preston’s announcement is a continuation of the company’s initiative to build-out a leadership “dream team.” He will oversee HireGenics’ international operations, while Art Knapp and Brian Soderholm will continue to serve as the organization’s stateside CEO and CRO, respectively. Preston previously worked with Knapp at Geometric Results, Inc., where the two leaders built a market leading organization.

Commenting on Preston’s appointment, Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions, stated,

“We have introduced HireGenics International to develop solutions that address the unique needs of clients in these regions. Leveraging his decades of experience building global teams, Andrew will enable us to offer a world-class MSP solution complete with the best vendor management system technology.”

HireGenics is a global total talent solutions company and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more than a decade, the company has provided comprehensive talent management solutions designed to help clients acquire, retain, and redeploy high-quality, contingent, and full-time candidates using multi-channel talent and sourcing strategies.

HireGenics is guided by a vision to make talent the center of everything its team does. The company, along with its affiliates, serves more than 1100 mid-market to enterprise-sized clients through 100+ global offices and delivery centers and reports an annual revenue approaching $3B. HireGenics’ specialty offerings include Managed Service Provider (MSP); Direct Sourcing; Employer-of-Record/Payrolling; Independent Contractor (IC) Compliance; Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO); and Statement of Work (SOW) Management.

