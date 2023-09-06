Virginia Beach Office of Commonwealth Commercial Partners Welcomes Broker from Hometown

CCP Logo Michael Good

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., is thrilled to welcome Michael Good to its expanding Virginia Beach office. A native of Virginia Beach, Michael has an innate understanding of the area, making him an invaluable asset to both clients and colleagues. For the past four years, Michael has been a senior associate on the CCP brokerage team working out of the Richmond office.

Michael shared, “I'm truly excited to return to my hometown and work in the community where I was raised. I look forward to connecting with old friends and forming new connections as I begin my professional journey back home at the beach.”

Specializing in the Medical and Office markets, Michael’s expertise includes skillfully representing both Tenants/Buyers and Landlords/Sellers ensuring that all their unique needs are being met in a timely and efficient manner. Michael received his B.A. from Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville, Virginia where he was Student Body president his senior year.

“Michael has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his clients’ success. His proven track record coupled with his extensive knowledge of the local market will undoubtedly be an incredible asset to our Virginia Beach team,” said Gresh Wall, Managing Director, Hampton Roads.

As CCP continues to expand its reach in the Virginia Beach market, the addition of Michael solidifies the commitment to delivering top-tier real estate solutions with a local touch.

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP) is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Greenville, Hampton Roads, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, St. Louis, and Tampa. CCP has expertise in Commercial Sales & Leasing, Property & Asset Management, Construction Management, Hospitality Management, Project Management, Land Sales, and Forestry Consulting.

To learn more, visit commonwealthcommercial.com