CBP Officers Arrest Suspect for Sex Offense

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain arrested an individual wanted out of the state of Texas for a Sex Offense.

Yesterday, CBP officers working at the Champlain Port of Entry encountered a 41-year-old male citizen from Nigeria. During the examination process, CBP officers discovered that the traveler had an active National Crime Information Center warrant for sex offense – against girl – fondling out of Grand Prairie, Texas. Further investigation confirmed the traveler’s identity and the warrant.

"Our CBP officers work diligently to screen all travelers encountered at our ports of entry and are committed to identifying and apprehending wanted fugitives” said Area Port Director Steve Bronson. “We work alongside our law enforcement partners to help keep our communities safe.”

After confirmation of the warrant, the subject was turned over to the New York State Police for extradition.

