M. Austin Jackson Attorney at Law Teams Up With The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Augusta To Launch Aviation Academy

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Austin Jackson, Attorney at Law has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, Georgia, to establish the Aviation Academy, forging a powerful partnership. The collaborative initiative, which took place over six weeks during the summer, aimed to provide educational opportunities and valuable experiences for young minds interested in aviation. The Aviation Academy sought to open doors for kids who may not otherwise get a chance to learn about aviation.

The Aviation Academy, organized by M. Austin Jackson, Attorney at Law, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs, welcomed nine enthusiastic young participants. Throughout the program, students engaged in a comprehensive curriculum that combined classroom instruction and presentations, tours, and hands-on activities at local Augusta area airports. Successful completion of the academy required students to complete at least three outings in addition to the classroom work.

The Academy's curriculum extended beyond showing students what is needed to become pilots, exposing various career paths in the aviation industry that might not necessarily require a traditional college education. Participants were introduced to aircraft mechanics and air traffic control opportunities, inspiring them to explore diverse career possibilities within aviation.

“At its heart, the Aviation Academy embodies the core values championed by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, placing education, exposure, and experience at the forefront,” said Kim Evans, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta. "Early exposure to aviation can set the stage for future careers. The sky is not unreachable, and aviation holds doors wide open for these youth. We’re excited to make our members realize the potential of this field."

The program launched with a paper airplane contest, introducing students to flight principles and airplane mechanics. As part of their exposure to aviation, the young learners had the opportunity to make two visits to Daniel Field. They explored the Augusta Aviation facility, maintenance shop, and flight school during the visits. This allowed them to gain insights into airplanes’ inner and outer workings. They also had the chance to experience flying in an FAA-approved full-immersion flight simulator, providing them with a taste of flying.

The Aviation Academy offered participants three distinct tours of Augusta Regional Airport. The tours encompassed visits to the Augusta Regional Airport Fire Department ARFF, the Augusta Regional FAA Control Tower, and the StandardAero facility, renowned for its capabilities in corporate jet services in North America. Upon successfully fulfilling the requisites of three outings and classroom requirements, students earned the opportunity to engage in an actual flying session aboard an aircraft. While some students had the chance to control the plane themselves, others delighted in the view of Augusta from the skies.

Mr. Jackson shared his passion for flying and the driving force behind the program, stating, "I was exposed to flying as a child, and it has become a lifelong passion. One of the goals of the Aviation Academy was to expose kids to the many facets of aviation beyond just being a pilot. Many of these students have never been able to fly on a commercial plane, much less a private one. It’s all about expanding the horizons for kids who have had limited exposure to new opportunities in life. In the future, our goal is to expand the program to include a scholarship component for kids who show love and aptitude for careers within the world of aviation.”

The success of this summer's Aviation Academy has left an indelible impact on the students, fostering their curiosity and passion for aviation. M. Austin Jackson Attorney at Law, alongside the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta, are committed to continuing this program in the years to come, striving to create even more opportunities for local youth to soar high and reach their full potential.

About M. Austin Jackson Attorney at Law

Since 2013, Augusta lawyer M. Austin Jackson has focused his practice on helping injured people throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Mr. Jackson is an Augusta native, and he’s built a reputation in the community as a leading advocate for the rights of people hurt by the negligence of others. Mr. Jackson has won several multi-million-dollar client cases, and his peers recognize him for his work. The law firm is deeply invested in supporting the local community and providing valuable opportunities for young minds through initiatives like the Aviation Academy. For more information, visit www.maj.law

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta is a non-profit organization that empowers young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to reach their full potential as responsible, productive, and caring citizens. The Clubs offer programs and activities that foster academic success, character development, and healthy lifestyles. Visit www.bgcgreateraugusta.org for more information.

