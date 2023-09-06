Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,038 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: Lane reduction / Holland Rd in Derby

Both lanes of Holland Road are now closed to facilitate removal of the truck.

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 12:28 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane reduction / Holland Rd in Derby

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Derby Barracks o/b/o Vermont DMV

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

The Holland Road in Derby, just east of the Interstate 91 exchange is reduced to one lane due to a truck crash and removal efforts.  This is just off Exit 29, before the Canadian border crossing.  The westbound lane is estimated to be closed for about an hour.  Inspectors with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles are on-scene.   Specific details of the crash are not yet available. 


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

You just read:

UPDATE: Lane reduction / Holland Rd in Derby

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more