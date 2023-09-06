UPDATE: Lane reduction / Holland Rd in Derby

Both lanes of Holland Road are now closed to facilitate removal of the truck.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks o/b/o Vermont DMV

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

The Holland Road in Derby, just east of the Interstate 91 exchange is reduced to one lane due to a truck crash and removal efforts. This is just off Exit 29, before the Canadian border crossing. The westbound lane is estimated to be closed for about an hour. Inspectors with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles are on-scene. Specific details of the crash are not yet available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.