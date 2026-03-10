Roadway blockage / US Route 5 between Fairlee & Bradford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

The State Police received a report of a rock slide along US Route 5 in Fairlee, just south of the Bradford town line. Initial reports are of a substantial amount of rock & trees in the roadway, making travel though the area difficult or impassable. Troopers and the Vermont Agency of Transportation and responding to assess the situation and updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should seek alternate routes or expect delays in the area.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.