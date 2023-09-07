Submit Release
SACRAMENTO CAMPUS HOSTS CAREER FAIR

Pictured here: Leonard Zarate, Gurnick Academy Career Services Manager, and David Kuhs, Director of Career Services and Talent Acquisition, talking at the Academy's Career Fair and Expo on Thursday, August 24.

"We look forward to continuing this tradition as the event has generated wonderful outcomes for our graduates!” says Abraham Cicchetti, Campus director.

Gurnick Academy’s Sacramento Campus held a Career Fair and Expo on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the campus site, hosting employers from all modalities.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy’s Sacramento Campus held a Career Fair and Expo on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 4:30–6:30 PM, at the campus site, hosting employers from all modalities. Representatives were present, accepting resumes and sharing information regarding their employment entities. Overall, more than 100 students registered for the event.

Whether still in school, hoping to pursue healthcare, or seeking employment as a recent grad, students could practice speaking with hiring managers. Among the companies featured were Adventist Health, Radnet, Generation Healthcare, Trident Care, Ro Health, Yolo, Sutter Health, and Maxim Health Services.

“We would like to thank our employer partners who participated in this event,” says Abraham Cicchetti, Campus director. “Students were very excited to discuss future opportunities and enjoyed the interactions with potential employers. We look forward to continuing this tradition as the event has generated wonderful outcomes for our graduates!” Cicchetti explains.

Leonard Zarate, Career Services Manager, concurs. “It was great to see our students begin networking with our employer partners; they look forward to working with our students in the future,” adds Zarate,

“We’ve been hearing great feedback,” Danaelle Saucedo, Sacramento Career Services coordinator II. “Some of the alumni got job offers extended on the spot.”

At the event, raffle prizes were given away. Students were surprised to see a laptop, Bluetooth speakers, and Starbucks gift cards among the prizes. Additionally, the event featured a fantastic food selection for all guests, and two tours were offered to view the beautiful campus.

“It was wonderful to experience the buzz on campus by hosting this event again. Both our employer partners and students were full of energy and excitement throughout the event,” says Gena Miller, assistant director. “We are very proud of our prospective students, current active students, and graduates for coming out and taking advantage of this networking opportunity.”

“We are excited to see who will be lucky to work for our employer partners next,” says Saucedo.~

Cindy Chamberlin
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
