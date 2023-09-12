LAXAI Life Sciences Selects CDD Vault for Digital Transformation

HYDERABAD, INDIA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LAXAI Life Sciences, a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), has announced the adoption of the CDD Vault informatics platform. This strategic move underscores LAXAI's commitment to combining science and innovation, reinforcing its clients' competitive advantage through high-quality, efficient services.

Krishna Kishore RV, EVP-Integrated Drug Discovery at Laxai, expressed confidence in the transformative potential of digitalization with CDD Vault, stating, "This integration will significantly elevate our capabilities, accelerating innovation and increasing service quality. It reflects our dedication to advancing drug discovery and development, driven by scientific expertise and cutting-edge technology while keeping customers' needs at the forefront."

Laxai provides an extensive range of services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, including medicinal and computational chemistry, analytical testing, process development, scale-up for manufacturing, pharmacology and in vivo studies, and ADME-Tox studies. The implementation of CDD Vault offers valuable advantages in managing data quality, security, and findability, significantly enhancing LAXAI's data management process, intellectual property protection, and real-time collaboration capabilities.

Dr Barry Bunin, Founder and CEO of CDD, remarked, "We are proud to support LAXAI Life Sciences' explosive growth. Laxai's adoption of CDD Vault to digitalize its R&D operations demonstrates its commitment to delivering exceptional services, aligning perfectly with the transformative capabilities of CDD Vault to help advance scientific innovation and elevate pharmaceutical service excellence."

About LAXAI Life Sciences

LAXAI Life Sciences is a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) dedicated to pioneering innovative pharmaceutical solutions. Their mission is to empower the global journey towards improved patient care.

About Collaborative Drug Discovery

CDD’s (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, “CDD Vault®” is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) provides an intuitive software suite extensively used by creative biologists and chemists working in academic, biotechnology and pharmaceutical settings. Their flagship product, CDD Vault, enables researchers to intuitively organize and analyze both biological and chemical data, and to collaborate with partners through a straightforward web interface.

