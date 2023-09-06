Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,060 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms

TAJIKISTAN, September 6 - On September 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Michael Harms.

The state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation and investment between Tajikistan and Germany were discussed at the meeting.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the bilateral relations between our countries are based on the principles of trust, mutual understanding and mutually beneficial relations.

The parties assessed the cooperation in the fields of hydropower, industry, agriculture, transport and tourism as beneficial for both sides.

Also, the fields of light and textile industry, food, mining and processing of mining minerals and rare metals, machine building, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and creation of joint production enterprises were called prospective areas of cooperation.

It was considered necessary to launch effective cooperation in the direction of attracting as much German capital, innovation and import of new technology from Germany to the priority areas of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties expressed interest in the processing and export of ecologically clean agricultural products of Tajikistan.

The parties also considered the development of interstate cooperation in the form of "Tajikistan-Germany Investment Partnership" as a goal and expressed confidence that the Tajik-Germany Entrepreneurs' Forum, which was held in Dushanbe yesterday, will effectively contribute to this process.

You just read:

Meeting with the Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more