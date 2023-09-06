Meeting with the Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms

TAJIKISTAN, September 6 - On September 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Michael Harms.

The state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation and investment between Tajikistan and Germany were discussed at the meeting.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the bilateral relations between our countries are based on the principles of trust, mutual understanding and mutually beneficial relations.

The parties assessed the cooperation in the fields of hydropower, industry, agriculture, transport and tourism as beneficial for both sides.

Also, the fields of light and textile industry, food, mining and processing of mining minerals and rare metals, machine building, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and creation of joint production enterprises were called prospective areas of cooperation.

It was considered necessary to launch effective cooperation in the direction of attracting as much German capital, innovation and import of new technology from Germany to the priority areas of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties expressed interest in the processing and export of ecologically clean agricultural products of Tajikistan.

The parties also considered the development of interstate cooperation in the form of "Tajikistan-Germany Investment Partnership" as a goal and expressed confidence that the Tajik-Germany Entrepreneurs' Forum, which was held in Dushanbe yesterday, will effectively contribute to this process.