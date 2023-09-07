ProAct Safety CEO to Lead Workshop at ASSP SafetyFOCUS Educational Event
Shawn Galloway’s sessions will focus on the critical importance of coaching for organizational performance.
covers the purpose of coaching and the five factors necessary for successful coaching: familiarize, focus, finding, feedback, and facilitate”HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead a workshop at the upcoming American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) SafetyFOCUS, on 20 September 2023 in Arlington, VA.
— Shawn Galloway
Galloway’s session, “Leadership Safety Coaching,” covers the purpose of coaching and the five factors necessary for successful coaching: familiarize, focus, finding, feedback, and facilitate. Shawn will discuss the role of leaders in safety and the importance of their support. Attendees will advance their thinking about the role they play in shaping performance and culture. They will understand human motivation and how to get more discretionary effort from people. The role of coaching and how to apply it within their industry will be explored. Finally, attendees will identify how to create a strategy for pursuing excellence in safety performance and culture.
For more information on this workshop and about other ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is the CEO of ProAct Safety and coauthor of several bestselling books. As a consultant, trusted advisor to global corporations, and keynote speaker, he has helped hundreds of organizations within every major industry to improve safety strategy, culture, leadership and employee engagement. He is also the host of the highly acclaimed weekly podcast series Safety Culture Excellence® and a columnist for several magazines. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and performance projects in nearly every major industry worldwide.
