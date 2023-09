Aviation Week Network

Winners will be Recognized on November 8 in Washington, DC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Finalists Announced for Aviation Week Network ’s Program Excellence Awards Winners will be Recognized on November 8 in Washington, DCAviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 18 finalists in a total of seven categories for the 2023 Program Excellence Awards. The winners will be named, and all finalists honored during the annual Program Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, scheduled for November 8 as part of Aviation Week’s A&D Programs Conference, at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., happening November 7-8.The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM System Design and Development, OEM System Production, OEM System Sustainment, Special Projects, Supplier System Design & Development, Supplier System Production, and Supplier System Sustainment.“The Program Excellence Awards celebrate and honor programs that demonstrate excellence in execution across commercial aviation, space and defense around the globe,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week. “These individuals truly represent the best of the best. The nominations were vetted and finalists were chosen through a rigorous process conducted by a panel of judges made up of aerospace industry leaders. We are honored to recognize these industry standouts and facilitate sharing the lessons learned.”The Program Excellence Platinum Sponsor is Siemens. The Program Excellence Evaluation Team is Boeing, Collins Aerospace, DAU, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, MOOG, Northrup Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies.The finalists by category are:OEM SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENTThe Boeing CompanySpace Launch SystemDave Dutcher, Director, Airpower Teaming System Global ProgramsEmbraerE-99 ModernizationVanessa Gonçalves, Senior Program ManagerLockheed MartinAir-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW)Kurt Palmer, Director, Boost Glide HypersonicsOEM SYSTEM PRODUCTIONLockheed MartinOrionTonya Ladwig, Vice President for Human Space Exploration & Orion Program ManagerRaytheonNational Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) UkraineLaura Bear, Program ManagerOEM SYSTEM SUSTAINMENTThe Boeing CompanyC-17 Sustainment ProgramDr. Richard A. Gomez, Program LeaderEmbraerPhenom 300ESimone Gobo Barcellos, Director, Phenom Program OfficeGeneral Atomics Aeronautical SystemsIndia-COCO, MQ9B preproduction HALE-RPAMike Connolly, Program LeaderSPECIAL PROJECTSThe Boeing CompanyMaster GMD 9355Geneen M. Tobey, Program LeaderHoneywellAgile Implementation Excellence by Honeywell Aerospace Engines and Power SystemsMarlene Sharkey, Senior Program ManagerLockheed MartinRapid Dragon: Palletized Effects Experimentation CampaignDr. Deanelle Hidalgo, Deputy Director, Air-to-Ground Missile Systems / Rapid Dragon USAF Program ManagerDr. Dean Evans, U.S. Air Force Rapid Dragon Program Manager, Air Force Research Laboratory – Strategic Development Planning & Experimentation OfficeNorthrop GrummanB21Doug Young, Program Manager, Vice President and General ManagerRaytheonSDPE Air Base Air Defense ExperimentDaniel T. Dyring, Program DirectorSUPPLIER SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENTThe Boeing CompanySpectrolab ISS Solar Power Module ProgramMiquelle Milavec, President, SpectrolabCollins AerospaceE-2D Distributed Readiness Trainer (D-DRT)Justin Murgia, Senior Program ManagerSUPPLIER SYSTEM PRODUCTIONElbit Systems of AmericaAH-64E Apache Multicore Mission Processor (MMP)Kevin Hitt, Program DirectorSUPPLIER SYSTEM SUSTAINMENTBAE SystemsF-22 EW SustainmentDaniel Harrington, Program LeaderCollins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS)Zero-G HMDS+™Bret Tinkey, Bob Hess, Vadim Neimark, Program DirectorsABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. 