Aviation Week Network to Host AeroEngines Americas and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas in Tampa, Feb. 9–11

Aero-Engines Americas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aero engine community will gather in Tampa, Florida, for Aviation Week Network’s AeroEngines Americas , co-located with Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas (ELTF), February 9–11 at the JW Marriott Tampa. The events are part of Aviation Week Network’s AeroEngines conference series, which also includes annual events in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & North Africa.Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas will take place on February 9. With more than 20 years of history in Europe, ELTF brings together a focused group of lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, consultancies, and financiers to address the complexities of the engine leasing market. The event was introduced to the Americas in 2022 and has seen strong success since its launch.AeroEngines Americas, occurring February 10–11, is the largest event exclusively dedicated to the trends and challenges shaping the global engine community. The combined three-day event is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees representing airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers, financiers, and consultancies. The 2025 event drew 1,049 attendees, 75 showcase exhibitors, 56 speakers, and participants from 37 countries.The agenda will feature a Keynote address by Chris Celtruda, CEO of Chromalloy, as well as panel discussions featuring leaders from Aero Capital Solutions, AJW Group, Alaska Airlines Delta Air Lines, GE Aerospace, Halycon Aviation Capital, Hanwha Aviation, Korean Air, Lufthansa Technik, Magellan Aviation, Magnetic Leasing, mba Aviation, MTU Maintenance Lease Services, Residco, Rolls-Royce, SGI Aviation, SMBC Aero Engine Lease, Southwest Airlines, SR Technics, Standard Aero, TAR Aerolineas, Willis Lease, and more.Aviation Week editors and analysts will moderate sessions and will provide fleet and MRO market forecasts. See here for the agenda.The 3-day Showcase will feature 80+ solution providers exhibiting their services. A full list of exhibitors can be found here. The event will also feature two Facility Tours hosted by Chromalloy on Wednesday, February 11. Details can be found here.The AeroEngines Americas Host Sponsor is Chromalloy. Premium Sponsors are Aeroxchange, Aquila Air Capital, elfc, Hanwha AeroTechnix, Lufthansa Technik, Mobil, Next Level Aviation, Rolls Royce, Standard Aero, and Willis Lease Finance Corporation.Sponsors are AMP Aero Services, BP Aero, Buffalo Shrink Wrap, CTS Engines, Global Engine Maintenance, STS, SES Fly Certain, Setna, and Xtreme Aviation.The Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas Premium sponsors are Aero Capital Solutions, Aquila Air Capital, elfc, and Magellan Aviation.“The Tampa Bay region is a major aviation engine hub, and we are delighted to bring this conference and showcase to the area,” said Georgia Halliday, Senior Conference Producer. “The event offers unmatched networking opportunities, market intelligence, and business development prospects.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

