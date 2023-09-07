KBC Tools & Machinery introduces its online sale of industrial tools and machinery till September 30, 2023
KBC, a top industrial distributor since 1965, highlights and discounts thousands of metalworking tools, accessories, and machinery in its online sales flyer.
Great prices on tools and a free machinist's gage set - time to stock up.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The flyer offers a selection of newly introduced product lines and products, new promotions and kits, and an assortment of industry’s top picks for every day use in industrial settings. The purchasing team works with KBC’s 600 world class quality and famous name brand suppliers and manufacturers to sharpen their pencils, so the savings can be passed onto the end user. A few of these suppliers include: Mitutoyo, Kent USA, Kalamazoo, Evolution, BluBird, King, Rustlick, Alvord-Polk Tool, Niagara Cutter, MA Ford, KEO, Cle-Line,Precision Brand, Dormer, duMONT Company, Walton, Micro 100, Jacobs, TeCo, Carborundum, Superior Abrasives, Noga, Little Giant, Aervoe, Kennedy, Edwards, CGW Abrasives, Starrett, Interapid, Newall, Palmgren, Tennsmith.
— Paula Bass, President
Here are some selected highlights from KBC’s New Sales Flyer Valid Till September 30, 2023:
-A FREE 4 piece Machinists’ Gage Set with any and every online order of $199 US, ($249 Canadian), – a $32.29 US value, ($50.00 Canadian) until September 30, 2023…or supplies run out.
-20% off Techniks 43 piece CAT40 V-Flange Tooling Packages –everything in one kit from a world class manufacturer, and these almost never go on sale.
-New products from iGaging – the secret name behind many of the big brands names already know in precision measuring : IP66 Digital Tool Setting Gage, 1-815-215, with a ½” range, .005” resolution, and +/- .0015”, and IP54 EZ-depth Drill Press DRO, 1-815-805 – a read out that is so affordable it is possible to add one on every machine in a shop.
-KBC is pleased to add the BluBird line of products for air tools to its offering. The 3/8” x 25’ retractable air hose reel with 3’ lead in hose, horizontal and vertical wall mount to get it off the work table ,with auto rewind is on sale till September 30, 2023, 1-838-100.
-Made in Canada and new to KBC – 2 flute solid carbide endmills 1/16-1/2” 4-325-004 to 4-325-032. These are a great alternative to other solid carbide endmills, at a great price, and still manufactured in North America vs overseas.
-KBC joins King to introduce the 16” Nova Viking DVR drill press, 1HP, 120V, 1 PH motor, with digital variable reluctance direct drive technology with adaptive control software, 6-12-075. – that is the latest and greatest from King. The drill press comes complete with intelligent speed selection and a dial knob for precise speed adjustment plus forward and revers and electronic breaking. The Nova saws are also coming soon, and pre-orders are being accepted.
-With summer fun also comes those awful sump odors due to smelly coolant, active bacteria, and hot temps. Eliminating those odors is part of a weekly maintenance program with Zebra’s odor control tablets, 1-122-020. They come in a tube of 15 tablets – that’s 1 a week for a 25 gallon coolant tank. Goodbye smell.
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is a WBE certified company in Canada and WBENC in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
PAULA BASS
KBC TOOLS & MACHINERY
+1 905-564-6600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram