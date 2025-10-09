An Exciting New Addition to KBC Tools & Machinery’s KING Industrial Lineup – Now In Stock

King KC-1440ML-2 14x40 Lathe with DRO 2HP Close up of the chuck on the KC-1440ML-2 Factory Installed DRO - ready to go

KBC Tools & Machinery introduces the KING KC-1440ML-2 14x40 Lathe with DRO.

Intelligent calibration is a vital element to repeatable precision, and it is now included at a great price. Everything you asked for in a complete turning package!” — Ted Fuller, V.P. King Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Ted Fuller, Vice President of King Canada, sums it up," The best part: no complicated DRO installation. This lathe comes factory-installed with the fully functional 2-axis (X, Y) digital readout (DRO), saving everyone time and hassle right out of the box.In turning and machining, accuracy is paramount. Now the best in metal lathes comes with the best in Digital Read-Out (DRO) precision. Intelligent calibration is a vital element to repeatable precision, and it is now included at a great price. Everything you asked for in a complete turning package!“No more guessing, no more drilling extra holes, no more potential mishaps. With the KC-1440ML-2, simply learn how to use the DRO and start machining. The setup is intuitive, and the machine is easy to operate – exactly what every machinist wants. Machinists worldwide know the headaches of bunging up a scale or adding unnecessary holes when installing a DRO. Now, those worries are eliminated with factory install.Key Features:• 2 HP motor for high-performance cutting• 2” spindle bore capacity for versatility• Factory-installed Digital Readout (DRO) – saves time and money, fully functional out of the box!• No installation needed – just power up, learn how to use the machine and DRO, and start working• Safety guard with limit switch protection for peace of mind• Completely equipped: 7”-3 jaw chuck, 8”-4 jaw chuck, quick-change tool posts, steady rest, follow rest, D1-5 camlock faceplate, coolant system, thread chasing dial indicator, and more!• CSA approved – eliminates electrical work or installation issuesThe KING KC-1440ML-2 is available in Canada, and it is in stock at KBC Tools & Machinery The benefits of factory installed DRO's:• Ready to go right out of the box – just use the DRO and the machine!• No extra costs or time spent on installing the DRO – it's been taken care of.• Perfect for businesses looking to get up and running – avoid unnecessary downtime or installation headaches.• Fully supported by KING with parts and service for the DRO and other components.Visit KBC's Mississauga showroom today to see the KING KC-1440ML-2 up close or contact KBC for more details.KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!

