Purple Heart Homes Named Top Charity for Home Repairs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Home repairs can be a financial burden for many individuals and families, especially those with limited resources. Recognizing the pressing need for assistance, several nonprofit organizations have stepped up to support low-income families, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and seniors. Among these remarkable charities, Purple Heart Homes shines as a beacon of hope, providing critical home repair services to service-connected disabled and aging veterans.
Purple Heart Homes' inclusion on the list of the best charities for home repairs, according to Impactful Ninja, is a testament of unwavering commitment to their mission, their dedication to transparency, and their remarkable achievements.
Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit organization operating nationwide within the continental United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, is dedicated to delivering free home repairs to veterans facing housing challenges. The organization's mission is rooted in compassion, aiming to improve the lives of those in need by addressing essential housing needs.
What sets Purple Heart Homes apart is their steadfast commitment to veterans. Since its founding, Purple Heart Homes has served over 2,000 veterans, offering them much-needed home repairs and housing solutions. Their dedication has resulted in the successful completion of approximately 1,175 housing projects designed to support veterans in need.
In addition, Purple Heart Homes has also impacted over 5,100 families and communities, resulting from their mission of providing housing solutions to veterans. Through free home repairs, renovations, and other housing solutions, Purple Heart Homes has transformed lives and strengthened communities, ensuring that no veteran is left behind in the pursuit of safe and dignified housing.
“As we look to the future, Purple Heart Homes remains committed to its mission of providing free home repairs and housing services to those in need," said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. "We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from our donors, partners, and volunteers, as they enable us to continue making a positive impact in the lives of veterans and communities facing housing challenges nationwide. It’s an honor to be listed as one of nine best charities that help with home repairs in 2023.”
For those interested in contributing to Purple Heart Homes' mission or learning more about how to support their efforts, visit PHHUSA.ORG.
For media inquiries, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring qualityof life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
LAYN TALLENT
Purple Heart Homes' inclusion on the list of the best charities for home repairs, according to Impactful Ninja, is a testament of unwavering commitment to their mission, their dedication to transparency, and their remarkable achievements.
Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit organization operating nationwide within the continental United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, is dedicated to delivering free home repairs to veterans facing housing challenges. The organization's mission is rooted in compassion, aiming to improve the lives of those in need by addressing essential housing needs.
What sets Purple Heart Homes apart is their steadfast commitment to veterans. Since its founding, Purple Heart Homes has served over 2,000 veterans, offering them much-needed home repairs and housing solutions. Their dedication has resulted in the successful completion of approximately 1,175 housing projects designed to support veterans in need.
In addition, Purple Heart Homes has also impacted over 5,100 families and communities, resulting from their mission of providing housing solutions to veterans. Through free home repairs, renovations, and other housing solutions, Purple Heart Homes has transformed lives and strengthened communities, ensuring that no veteran is left behind in the pursuit of safe and dignified housing.
“As we look to the future, Purple Heart Homes remains committed to its mission of providing free home repairs and housing services to those in need," said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. "We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from our donors, partners, and volunteers, as they enable us to continue making a positive impact in the lives of veterans and communities facing housing challenges nationwide. It’s an honor to be listed as one of nine best charities that help with home repairs in 2023.”
For those interested in contributing to Purple Heart Homes' mission or learning more about how to support their efforts, visit PHHUSA.ORG.
For media inquiries, please contact Layn Tallent, Purple Heart Homes Marketing Director, at ltallent@phhusa.org.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring qualityof life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
LAYN TALLENT
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 704-740-6867
ltallent@phhusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube