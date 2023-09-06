Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,112 in the last 365 days.

AUVSI Commends BVLOS Exemptions for uAvionix, UPS Flight Forward

AUVSI logo

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today commended the Federal Aviation Administration’s grant of exemptions to uAvionix and UPS Flight Forward to conduct commercial drone operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

Chief Advocacy Officer Michael Robbins made the following statement:

“These approvals mark an important step in the development of commercial drone delivery operations at scale in the national airspace system – one that, over time, will expand to benefit many communities nationwide. The exemptions will increase access to rural areas, improve the quick transport of goods, and support the use of drones for critical infrastructure inspections.

AUVSI applauds the FAA for its timely finalization of templates that will streamline certain commercial drone operations, which will further the agency’s progress toward its vision of a future where all users of the airspace can operate together under the highest safety standards.

As the agency moves toward a final BVLOS rulemaking, AUVSI urges the FAA to consider the holistic safety picture and success these companies will demonstrate. AUVSI remains committed to working with the FAA and Congress to support U.S. advanced aviation leadership and realize the immense benefits this industry stands ready to provide.”

In June, AUVSI submitted comments to the Federal Register in support for BVLOS exemptions for Phoenix Air Unmanned, uAvionix, UPS Flight Forward, and Zipline, as well as comments in response to the FAA's UAS BVLOS Request for Comment. AUVSI President and CEO Brian Wynne served on the FAA’s BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC), which submitted its report to the FAA in March 2022.

###

Chelsie Jeppson
Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVS
+1 5712557786
email us here

You just read:

AUVSI Commends BVLOS Exemptions for uAvionix, UPS Flight Forward

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more