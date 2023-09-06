$98,800 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Mississippi Match 5 begins drawing daily Sunday, Sept. 10

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Match 5 player hit a $98,800.07 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Tuesday, Sept. 5, drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Bridges Quickie #1 in Florence. The winning numbers drawn were 6-11-20-25-26. The jackpot for the Thursday, Sept. 7, drawing has reset to $50,000.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 10, Mississippi Match 5 moves to daily drawings, joining the Cash 3, Cash 4 and Cash Pop evening drawings.

There will be no other changes in the way the game plays. Players select five numbers from a field of 35 or opt for the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to choose the numbers. Each play costs $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can select the multiplier feature, which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes up to five times. Prizes may be won by matching as few as two numbers or all the numbers drawn, and prizes range in value from a free ticket to the jackpot.

Cruisin’ for Cash Promotion

Sign up for the Lottery’s latest promotion, Cruisin’ for Cash, which coincides with the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast event and the release of one of the Mississippi Lottery’s September scratch-offs, the $5 Cruisin’ the Coast II. Four winners will be randomly selected during one drawing on Oct. 10. The top prize for this promo is $50,000. Second prize is $25,000; third prize is $10,000, and fourth prize is $5,000. Sign up by scanning QR codes at lottery retailers or through the link sent to Mississippi Lottery Insiders. You may enter only once.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for Powerball® is an estimated $461 million with an estimated cash value of $223.5 million. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $122 million with an estimated cash value of $58.7 million.

###