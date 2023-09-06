US Air Force Awards HTX Labs a Three-Year, $90 Million Contract for Immersive Training Solutions
HTX Labs announced it has been awarded a $90 million IDIQ contract to deliver immersive content and solutions across the U.S. Air Force.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs (“HTX”), a leading provider of immersive training technology and solutions, has announced that it has been awarded a $90 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to deliver immersive content and solutions across the U.S. Air Force. This IDIQ is a single vendor, decentralized contract that can be used across the Department of the Air Force, including the US Air Force (all MAJCOMs) and the US Space Force.
The contract has been awarded by the 82nd Contracting Squadron (82CONS) R.A.P.i.Dx Team and provides a firm-fixed-price task order capability for an indefinite quantity of deliverables, over the three-year period of performance, with an expected completion date of 30 September 2026. This IDIQ contract is the culmination of more than 5 years of collaboration with the US Air Force and provides customers with a contract vehicle to streamline the purchase process and to expedite delivery of digital classrooms and lessons in support of immersive training deployment across the Air Force and Space Force.
EMPACT, HTX's immersive training platform, provides Government customers with a cybersecure (ATO approved at IL4 for NIPRNet), cloud-based software platform that empowers instructors and curriculum developers to autonomously create immersive lessons using a low/no-code content creation approach within EMPACT digital classrooms. This self-authoring capability allows the Air Force and Space Force to retain full ownership of digital assets and to update immersive training materials in-house as training needs evolve, eliminating the need for vendor re-engagement. EMPACT allows training lessons to be deployed to a spectrum of hardware devices, such as tablets, laptops, and standalone and tethered VR headsets, and can plug into any learning ecosystem (LMS) to capture student performance.
“HTX Labs is honored to have the confidence of the Air Force per this contract that allows us to continue our collaboration with Airmen and Guardians to deliver immersive training capabilities for the warfighter”, said Scott Schneider, CEO and Head of Growth for HTX Labs. “We have been working with the US Air Force for a number of years and we look forward to continuing this important work to leverage immersive technology to deliver an elevated training experience to drive proficiency and preparedness in support of their national security mission”.
Under this IDIQ contract, HTX will deliver immersive content and training support solutions, such as virtual assets, 3D models, and digital classrooms (immersive environments) with interactive features to assist in end-user training delivery. This contract also supports the ability for the Air Force and Space Force to purchase instructional design services, training course assessment, and EMPACT training delivery for instructors, students, and curriculum managers to leverage the full platform to create, learn, and measure XR training programs.
###
About HTX Labs
As a leading immersive software company, HTX Labs develops and delivers immersive training software solutions and custom content services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprises.
HTX developed EMPACT®, a comprehensive immersive training platform, empowering users to create, distribute, and measure XR training programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.
Ashleigh Lenamond
HTX Labs
+1 844-489-5227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube