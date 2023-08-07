HTX Labs and Vinci VR Announce Formal EMPACT Development Partnership
HTX Labs (“HTX”), the creator of EMPACT, a comprehensive immersive training platform, announces a strategic partnership with Vinci VR (“Vinci”), a provider of bespoke Virtual Reality (VR) training solutions. This transformative collaboration enables our partners to leverage the EMPACT platform to provide higher security, broader access, and efficient delivery of immersive content across multiple devices, empowering Government, Defense, and Commercial customers to offer innovative, tailor-made virtual reality training solutions to their workforce.
This partnership will enable Vinci's content team to harness the full capabilities of the EMPACT platform to craft and deliver cutting-edge simulations and virtual reality training solutions to enhance operational efficiency, optimize safety measures, reduce overall training costs, and transform training methods for the modern workforce in the US Government. For Government opportunities, EMPACT allows Vinci to leverage HTX’s Authority to Operate (ATO) boundary that provides a high level of cybersecurity protection when deploying EMPACT training content on Government networks.
"At Vinci VR, we have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of virtual reality's potential and getting the tool into as many hands as possible," said Eagle Wu, Founder & CEO of Vinci VR. "This partnership with HTX Labs signifies a critical step forward in delivering top-tier, cybersecure virtual reality training solutions to our DoD customers. By combining Vinci's ingenuity and EMPACT's innovative platform, we are unlocking a new era of efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness in workforce training."
HTX’s immersive software development and delivery platform coupled with Vinci's bespoke development solutions is a pairing that allows for a best-in-class collaboration for trainers to create and deploy realistic, safe, and immersive VR training experiences. Through the joint effort with Vinci and potential future partners, HTX continues working to eliminate the complexities of onsite training, ensuring that workforce training needs are met with precision and seamless execution. The combined training solutions delivered through EMPACT will help alleviate many of the former barriers to widespread scale and sustainment of VR training, enabling secure, centralized content management, self-authoring courseware creation, and deployment across a spectrum of hardware and devices to deliver critical training anytime, anywhere, with anyone.
“From an HTX perspective, we are always looking for content development companies to partner with and show them how they can leverage EMPACT to lower their barrier to entry and accelerate their ability to deliver immersive training solutions for their customers,” said Scott Schneider, CEO and Head of Growth at HTX Labs. “We have been working informally with Vinci for the past several years and are excited to formally join forces to collaborate more closely. We’re excited to be teaming with the talented Vinci team to expand the use of EMPACT’s development capabilities and to take advantage of our ATO (Authority to Operate) / Cybersecurity posture to deliver compelling XR training solutions across the Government and Commercial markets.”
With this visionary alliance, HTX Labs and Vinci VR will empower organizations to embrace the future of training, enabling growth, development, and unrivaled expertise in an ever-evolving world.
About HTX Labs
As a leading immersive software company, HTX Labs develops and delivers XR training software solutions and custom content services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprises.
HTX developed EMPACT®, a comprehensive immersive training platform, empowering users to create, distribute, and measure XR training content and programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.
About Vinci VR
VinciVR is a tech startup based in Boston that aims to provide innovative and efficient VR training for various industries. Vinci’s solutions are used in a diverse array of training including Aircraft Maintenance, US Special Operations, and Green Energy.
