HTX Labs' EMPACT Immersive Training Platform Granted Authority to Operate (ATO) to Run IL4 Data on US Air Force Networks
In a recent decision from the Force Development Authorizing Official Decision Brief, HTX Labs' EMPACT was granted ATO on USAF Network at IL4 security level.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs' EMPACT Immersive Training Platform granted Authority to Operate (ATO) to run IL4 data on US Air Force Networks.
In a recent decision from the Force Development (FD) Authorizing Official (AO) Decision Brief, EMPACT was granted full Authorization to Operate (ATO) on US Air Force Network (AFNet or NIPRNet) at an Impact Level 4 (IL4) security level. This accomplishment builds on the previous decision in late 2022 when EMPACT became the first Virtual Reality (VR) training platform within Air Education and Training Command (AETC) to be granted an ATO. Since then, HTX Labs has been diligently working with 2nd Air Force and AETC A6 to secure this full IL4 ATO, which allows Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) to be stored and distributed through EMPACT on the Air Force network. We will continue working to expand the ATO to even higher security levels in the future.
The EMPACT Platform provides Airmen, including students, instructors, curriculum developers, instructional designers, and developers, the freedom to efficiently create and rapidly deploy immersive lessons, 3D models, and digital assets, delivering one of EMPACT’s core value propositions - to empower training anytime, anywhere, on any hardware device. Expanding on EMPACT’s immersive training capabilities, HTX is working with other VR content creators, growing the EMPACT ecosystem to maximize the value of the ATO to the Air Force and deliver more training transformation capabilities to the Warfighter.
“The decision to grant EMPACT an Authority to Operate last year was a groundbreaking achievement,” said HTX Labs President and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Verret. “This follow-on commitment solidifies EMPACT as a secure digital infrastructure for the Air Force and opens up more opportunities to accelerate the adoption of immersive training with an IL4 designation. Our partnership with 2nd Air Force to modernize training, improve cost savings, and reduce barriers to scaling immersive training has been a huge success. EMPACT not only empowers Airmen to ‘own their future’ by enabling them to create and sustain immersive training programs at scale through its secure, centralized platform but also reduces duplicative development efforts to maximize operational efficiency and readiness. Working towards an ATO at the IL4 level has been a substantial effort and this achievement is in large part due to the dedication of our team to developing and delivering a game-changing immersive training platform coupled with continued support from AETC and 2nd Air Force to transform training for today's Warfighters.”
HTX Labs is an immersive software company on a mission to accelerate the future of learning, developing XR training software solutions, and delivering content creation services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprises.
HTX developed EMPACT®, a comprehensive XR Training Platform, empowering warfighters to create, distribute, and measure immersive training programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.
