Panamax Recognized as ‘Great Place to Work’ for Second Year in a Row
Panamax secures 'Great Place to Work' recognition. Mr. Bankim Brahmbhatt's leadership fuels the flourishing work environment.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Panamax, a global leader in providing cutting-edge telecom and fintech technology solutions, is thrilled to announce its consecutive win as a 'Great Place to Work' for the year 2023-24. This remarkable recognition underscores Panamax's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and employee empowerment.
The 'Great Place to Work' award is a testament to Panamax's dedication to creating an environment where employees thrive, collaborate, and excel. This achievement is special as it marks the second year in a row in August 2023-2024. Panamax Infotech previously achieved this feat from March 2022 to March 2023.
Great Place to Work Organization stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of workplace culture and employee satisfaction. With a passion for understanding, measuring, and recognizing the dynamics that shape exceptional workplaces, they empower companies worldwide to elevate their environments. By meticulously assessing employee experiences and organizational practices, Great Place to Work Organization offers invaluable insights that foster trust, camaraderie, and innovation within workplaces.
Mr. Bankim Brahmbhatt, CEO and President of Panamax, commented on the achievement, "At Panamax, we believe that our success is rooted in the happiness and well-being of our employees. This recognition is a testament to our consistent efforts in creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values each individual's contribution."
Panamax's commitment to its employees goes beyond conventional practices, nurturing talent through professional growth opportunities, work-life balance, and an inspiring work environment. This award affirms Panamax's dedication to driving positive change in the industry by valuing its greatest asset – its people.
The company remains dedicated to its mission of innovation and excellence, and this 'Great Place to Work' recognition only reinforces Panamax's resolve to continue fostering a workplace where every team member can thrive.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work Organisation gives priceless insights that encourage trust, camaraderie, and creativity within workplaces by rigorously examining employee experiences and organisational practises. They encourage companies to foster a culture of tolerance, respect, and shared prosperity through their stringent accreditation procedures and yearly rankings. Great Place to Work Organisation, which has a history of fostering good change, continues to promote workplaces where staff members not only flourish but also give their best, helping businesses achieve long-term success.
About Panamax Infotech
A leading consulting and outsourcing service provider with a rich experience in successful project implementation, core system transformation and customized business solutions. We excel in professional IT services, business outsourcing services, business consultation, and smart infrastructure services, with an industry experience of over three decades. We excel in transforming enterprise processes with technology and innovation to provide operational excellence along with business profitability. Our offerings and execution define our strength, abilities, and core purpose that underpin our commitment to deliver the best for our clients.
Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi
Bankai Group
+1 818-450-5796
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn