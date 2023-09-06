Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 07, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 07, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Champaign Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation of Reading
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Henry The Ohio Purchasing Council
6/2/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Henry County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence Upper Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas Village of Ottawa Hills
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Madison Madison County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Osnaburg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Trumbull City of Niles
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Medway Drug Enforcement Agency
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 07, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

