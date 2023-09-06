Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 07, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 07, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Community Improvement Corporation of Reading
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|The Ohio Purchasing Council
6/2/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Henry County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|Upper Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Village of Ottawa Hills
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Madison
|Madison County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Osnaburg Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull
|City of Niles
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Medway Drug Enforcement Agency
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
The full reports will be available Thursday, September 07, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
