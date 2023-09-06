Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 07, 2023

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 07, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Champaign Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation of Reading

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Henry The Ohio Purchasing Council

6/2/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Henry County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Henry County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence Upper Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lucas Village of Ottawa Hills

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Madison Madison County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Madison County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Mahoning Mahoning County District Board of Health

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Montgomery Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Stark Osnaburg Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull City of Niles

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Medway Drug Enforcement Agency

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 07, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.