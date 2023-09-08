The Flea Surge is Coming
Moist leaf piles are loved by pets, kids, and fleas. Wondercide suggests treating the yard, including leaf piles and using a bug repellent on the ones you loved to protect them.
Wondercide Shares Facts about Peak Flea Season, and How to Win Against Fleas.AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast to coast, experts are documenting a large uptick in bugs like mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas this year – and the peak flea season hasn’t even started yet in many parts of the country. In fact, during prime flea season, the flea population can surge by 70%. To see how bad the flea situation is in local and regional areas, the Companion Animal Parasite Council provides a daily alert map to track daily flea forecasts across the nation.
Fleas thrive in the fall due to moderate temperatures that hover around 70º F and damp environments that are ideal for reproduction and development. Meanwhile, pets and people spend more time outdoors so there is a higher chance of catching fleas and bringing them into the home. And since one adult flea can lay up to 50 eggs per day and over 2,000 eggs in their short lifetime, a flea infestation can escalate very quickly!
When brought into the home, fleas get everywhere: Pet beds, blankets, carpets, mattresses, and on furniture. Pet fur is the perfect place for fleas to hide and lay their eggs. Humans can also pick up fleas in shoes or on clothing.
PET CHECK:
Adult fleas are dark reddish-brown insects, about the size of a pinhead.
● Use a flea comb to check fur, especially on the neck, belly, groin, and tail.
● Red spots, irritation or sores on the skin.
● Rub a pet (or their bedding) with a wet white cloth to look for black specks.
● Excessive scratching.
● Hair Loss on the legs and base of the tail.
● Consult a veterinarian if in doubt.
HUMANS TOO:
If a pet has fleas, it can affect the family too. Even without a pet fleas can infest homes and impact people. Look for:
● Small, red, itchy bumps in clusters or lines.
● Localized skin irritation, redness and swelling.
● Flea droppings that resemble ground pepper on skin or bedding.
● Small, dark reddish-brown insects, about the size of a pinhead.
PET TREATMENTS:
● A soapy bath. Fleas can be removed and killed with certain shampoos. For instance, Wondercide’s Flea and Tick Shampoo uses cedarwood and peppermint essential oils as active ingredients to fight fleas. It effectively kills and helps repel fleas on dogs and cats that are four months or older.
● Spray away. After a bath and for pets of all ages, a flea-and-tick spray like this one can be sprayed on a pet as directed at the first sign of infestation and used daily until live fleas are not found. If fleas infest a pet, they’re in the home so use a versatile spray like Wondercide’s Flea & Tick spray. It treats pets and the home, plus it comes in four fresh scents including cedarwood, rosemary, lemongrass, and peppermint.
● Grab a collar. For lasting flea repellency, consider a flea-and-tick collar for a dog or cat. Flea and Tick Collars are a great layer of protection against these bugs.
AT HOME:
● Vacuum first. Start by running a vacuum through carpeting, upholstery and floors to draw up eggs and larvae that might be in the fibers. Dispose of the waste outside the home immediately after vacuuming.
● Wash pet bedding and plush toys. Throw them in the wash machine with detergent and choose the hot water setting. Dry on the dryer’s highest setting.
● Treat the indoors. Use a treatment on the interior of the house with a spray like Flea & Tick Pets + Home. Do at least one whole-house treatment. Spray as much surface area of the home as possible: carpets, area rugs, upholstery, floors, bedding, and pet bedding. Thoroughness won’t take long and is key to killing the fleas.
● Spray favorite areas daily until no sign of fleas remains. Repeat spraying specific areas in the home where fleas have been spotted and/or favorite napping spaces for pets.
IN THE YARD:
When a dog or cat has fleas, it’s important to treat the yard to address bugs at the source and preventing re-infestation to pets or the home.
● Use a yard flea spray. Yard sprays like Wondercide’s Flea & Tick Spray for yard and garden kills adult fleas and kills flea eggs, too. Spray the entire yard every few days until the infestation is addressed and no fleas are seen. Then, treat as needed. Wondercide’s spray is safe to use around pets and family, plus the residue is safe for pollinators. Another bonus: There’s no dry time needed before play time starts again.
● Mow the lawn regularly. Fleas love to hide in tall grass, so mow and rake frequently. Bag clippings and dispose of them in a closed bin instead of adding them to a compost pile.
● Keep a tidy yard. Clear away yard debris regularly so fleas have fewer places to hide.
● Avoid over watering which creates humid conditions that will attract fleas.
● Discourage wildlife that carry fleas. Squirrels, possums, and mice often bring fleas with them. Explore humane ways to prevent and rid them from a property, like barriers, lights, and noisemakers.
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected almost 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection line up is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, kids, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in-between. Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy and independent retailers in the USA.
Affiliates available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.
Melissa Watkins
AMSTERLAND
+1 804-402-5316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other