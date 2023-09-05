Miller & Smith Releases all remaining Homesites at Patapsco Crossing
We saved the best for last! 90% Sold Out
We are immensely proud of the success of Patapsco Crossing. This beautifully designed neighborhood provides homeowners spaces where lasting memories are made, and life is experienced at its fullest.”ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller & Smith announces its final opportunities at Patapsco Crossing in Ellicott City. This centrally located community offers residents spacious homes on large, wooded lots that perfectly align with homebuyer’s lifestyle choices. More than 90% of the community is sold, now is the time to call Patapsco Crossing home!
— Stephanie Egan
Patapsco Crossing offers two floorplan selections, the Bradburne plan and an extended version, the Bradburne Multi-Gen home plan. Starting from the upper $900,000s, the original Bradburne floorplan showcases four to six bedrooms, up to five-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage across 3,800 square feet of living space. The Bradburne Multi-Gen plan is priced from $1 million. It generously features 4,545 square feet of living space with five to six bedrooms, up to five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage – idyllic for extended families housing multiple generations.
Each home boasts a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island overlooking a spacious great room that harmoniously blends sophistication and functionality. Nine-foot ceilings give a sense of openness to the interiors of the homes, while optional flex spaces allow homeowners to incorporate personalized spaces for everyone in the family.
As an intimate community of only 39 total homes, Patapsco Crossing is situated in a premier location just minutes from the Patapsco Valley State Park and Recreational Trail, Number Nine Trolly Trail, Ellicott City Distilling Company, historic downtown district and various other shopping, dining and recreational options. For those looking to commute, the community is less than 15 minutes from downtown Baltimore and BWI Airport and conveniently located near major thoroughfares such as I-70, Rt. 32 and Rt. 95s.
Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the decorated model home, highlighting the Bradburne Multi-Gen home plan.
Patapsco Crossing is located at 8504 Sunell Lane, Ellicott City, MD, 21043. For more information, visit Patapsco Crossing on the Miller & Smith website or contact the onsite sales manager, Stephanie Egan, at 301-395-3355 or segan@millerandsmith.com. The community is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
About Miller & Smith
With beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the DC area’s premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith’s unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the DC metropolitan region’s most innovative and imaginative new home communities.
