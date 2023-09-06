Rapid Growth for Segue Manufacturing Services as Parent Lorom Merges with Full-Service EMS Provider In-Tech Electronics

Segue Manufacturing Services - Large Complex Electromechanical Specialists in Boston Segue Manufacturing - Lorom - In-Tech Electronics Global Operations Segue Manufacturing - Robotics and Electromechanical Expertise

Expanded Offering Includes Full Interconnect and High-Volume PCBA Contract Manufacturing, Expanded Asian Footprint includes New China and Malaysia Operations

This strategic merger with In-Tech Electronics means Segue’s customers now have access to state-of-the-art PCBA capabilities and full-scale production in Penang, Malaysia and Dongguan, China.” — Brian Desmarais, CEO of Segue Manufacturing Services

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Segue Manufacturing Services, a Boston-based EMS provider specializing in complex electromechanical and cable manufacturing with USA and China operations, and part of the Lorom group of companies, today announced a merger between Lorom and In-Tech Electronics. The transaction is backed by Cornell Capital LLC, a U.S.-based private investment firm.The new, combined global electronics and development services company becomes a vertically integrated, end-to-end solutions provider of engineering services, interconnect and cable products, and contract manufacturing solutions encompassing cable and wire harness assembly, PCBA, complex box build and full integration services.The company’s global footprint now features expert interconnect and contract manufacturing capabilities across facilities in the U.S., China, Malaysia and India. It provides electronics manufacturing services to a diverse customer base, specializing in high-reliability and growth markets such as Medical, Industrial Automation , Media, Security and Automotive.“We are very excited to gain the additional capabilities and manufacturing footprint from this key addition to the Lorom group,” said Brian Desmarais, CEO of Segue Manufacturing Services. “This strategic merger with In-Tech Electronics means Segue’s customers now have access to state-of-the-art PCBA capabilities and full-scale production in Penang, Malaysia and Dongguan, China. We value Cornell Capital’s continued investment in markets and technologies that enable us to offer leading-edge solutions to all of our customers.”About Segue Manufacturing ServicesHeadquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with manufacturing operations in Boston, USA and Xiamen, China, and a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico, Segue Manufacturing Services is a global electronics contract manufacturer specializing in complex electromechanical integration, cable and harness assembly and engineering services for the Medical, Industrial and Industrial Automation, Capital Equipment and Tier I EMS markets. The company of 500 people is known for its seamless product transfer services for complex electronic products, with highly skilled engineering and manufacturing experts in NPI and launch, low-to-medium volume production, full-scale manufacturing and worldwide distribution. For more information, visit www.segue-mfg.com About LoromFounded in 1988, Lorom is a leading manufacturing solutions provider focusing on specialized cable manufacturing and assembly. In addition to its core cable technologies, Lorom offers plastic injection molding, stamping, die-casting, printed circuit board assembly and tooling processes. Lorom also possesses customized component design and manufacturing capabilities. Its vertically integrated model enables Lorom to provide a one-stop shopping platform for unique, proprietary manufacturing products and services to a blue-chip customer base, including a number of Fortune 500 companies across automotive, industrial, media, technology and medical sectors. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Lorom has approximately 4,000 employees, including more than 500 highly skilled engineers across four factories and four sales offices globally. For more information, visit www.lorom.com About In-Tech Electronics LtdFounded in 1997, In-Tech is a Hong Kong-based Electronic Manufacturing and Development Services company, specializing in supplying demanding industries including automotive, medical, aerospace, marine, banking and wireless communications networks. In-Tech also develops tailored industrial grade IoT devices.In-Tech offers turnkey solutions for new projects, as well as supplying electronic assemblies and completed products. In addition, In-Tech also uses its workshop in Hong Kong to provide repairs, refurbishment and order fulfilment services. All these activities are backed by a proficient internal IT team who provides flexible solutions according to customers' needs. For more information, visit https://www.in-tech.com.hk/

