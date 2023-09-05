Submit Release
Burgum statement on Biden administration banning rail transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG)

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding action taken Friday by the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to ban the transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail, reversing the authorization provided under President Donald Trump in 2020.

“At a time when rising energy prices are emptying pocketbooks and choking our economy, the Biden administration continues to push its astoundingly misguided energy policy by cutting off yet another path toward American energy security,” Burgum said. “While North Dakota doesn’t move LNG by rail, it’s clear the Biden administration will stop at nothing until every form of fossil fuel production and transportation is outlawed, putting our nation’s energy security at grave risk. We should be selling energy to our friends and allies instead buying it from our adversaries and erecting more roadblocks to U.S. energy independence.”

