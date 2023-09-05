Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,050 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by R. Dean Phillips Bank Trust Dated 11-19-2004, and its subsidiary, HNB Bancorp, Inc.

September 05, 2023

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by R. Dean Phillips Bank Trust Dated 11-19-2004, and its subsidiary, HNB Bancorp, Inc.

For release at 4:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by R. Dean Phillips Bank Trust Dated 11-19-2004, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and its subsidiary, HNB Bancorp, Inc., of Hannibal, Missouri, to acquire Northeast Missouri Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company, and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary bank, The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana, Missouri, both of Louisiana, Missouri.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by R. Dean Phillips Bank Trust Dated 11-19-2004, and its subsidiary, HNB Bancorp, Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more