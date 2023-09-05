Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by R. Dean Phillips Bank Trust Dated 11-19-2004, and its subsidiary, HNB Bancorp, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by R. Dean Phillips Bank Trust Dated 11-19-2004, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and its subsidiary, HNB Bancorp, Inc., of Hannibal, Missouri, to acquire Northeast Missouri Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company, and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary bank, The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana, Missouri, both of Louisiana, Missouri.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.