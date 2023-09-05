Public Meeting Open House Scheduled for West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

YANKTON, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Yankton County, will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, Sept, 6, 2023, to gather public input on the recommendations of the West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan. This public meeting open house will be held at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center located at 800 Archery Ln. in Yankton. The public meeting open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile, within the area of Yankton County west of the City of Yankton and south of S.D. Highway 50. The purpose for the public meeting open house is to inform the public of the study’s recommendations and to record any concerns or questions the public may have about those recommendations.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting in person but wish to participate, the public meeting will be available online at https://srfconsulting.zoom.us/j/93183013662?pwd=Mmpjd2k1VDhmbUNvcG90bzhISWJSZz09. The presentation will begin shortly after 5:30 and will be broadcast live on the Yankton County website.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting on the Yankton County website (https://www.co.yankton.sd.us).

The opportunity to present written comments will be provided at the meeting or online. Written comments will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at (605) 773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

