Job Announcement - Assistant State’s Attorney II

Job Announcement Stutsman County



Closing Date: until filled

Assistant State's Attorney II

Grade 27 entire salary range: $106,116 to $140,018 DOE

Minimum qualifications

Two years’ applicable legal experience, Juris Doctor degree, and license to practice law in North Dakota.

Summary of Work

Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys, and prepare for court. Prosecute misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court. Write appellate briefs and argue at the ND Supreme Court.

A complete application must include a: resume, cover letter, writing sample, unofficial law school transcript, and completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form.

A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at: https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how-do-i/careers/