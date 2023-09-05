Submit Release
Ambassador of New Zealand presented copies of credentials

05/09/2023

On September 5, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of New Zealand to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Sarah Mary Walsh, during which copies of credentials were handed.

M.Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of her diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the current agenda of bilateral cooperation, and also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

In order to expand interstate relations, the parties discussed the creation of inter-parliamentary friendship groups in the Parliaments of Turkmenistan and New Zealand, as well as the exchange of visits of parliamentarians of the two countries.

The parties also agreed to continue the practice of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the UN.

