Everything Podcasts announced as Keynote Speaker at 2023 B2B Marketing Expo California and The Business Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Podcasts, a global world-class podcast production and media agency, is thrilled to announce its partnership and participation as a keynote speaker at this year’s B2B Marketing Expo California. Taking place on September 20th and 21st at the Los Angeles Convention Center with The Business Show, the event promises to be an exceptional opportunity for business professionals and marketers to gain inspiration, foster valuable connections, and drive their organization’s growth.
The B2B Marketing Expo California is dedicated to empowering professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to transform the way they work and become successful in the world of business and marketing. Featuring a lineup of 100 expert speakers, 150 industry-leading exhibitors, and engaging live demos, the event will cover a wide range of essential topics, including market research, SEO, advertising, lead generation, branding, inbound marketing, and more.
Entrepreneurs and small business owners will be particularly interested in The Business Show, which takes place alongside the B2B Marketing Expo. With advice from representatives of leading organizations like Adobe, Go Daddy, Microsoft, Spotify, and Uber, all attendees will have unique face-to-face opportunities to learn about launching or expanding their dream business.
A highlight of this year's event is the presence of Everything Podcasts and its Founder and CEO, Jennifer Smith. Jennifer will be hosting a captivating keynote presentation on Day 2, Thursday, September 21st, at 12:30 pm in Keynote Theater 7 at the B2B Marketing Expo. Audience members can anticipate gaining invaluable insights into the world of podcasting, the audio evolution, and its transformative impact on business and communication.
Everything Podcasts award-winning media experts will be available to meet and engage with attendees at Booth 1402 during the event. Visit them in person for an onsite professional recording session. Give your brand a voice and leave with your very own 'mini podcast'.
In anticipation of the Expo, a pre-show podcast "A Desire to Inspire", will feature exclusive interviews with Business Show Media's CEO, Christian Yandell, and featured keynote speakers that reveal behind the scenes show insights. Stay tuned for this exciting content, set to be released in days.
Other keynotes at the B2B Marketing Expo California and The Business Show include those from globally recognized companies such as Amazon Music, Sonos, Google, Netflix, Warner Bros/Twitch, and Uber.
Don't miss out on this remarkable chance to transform your business. Register now for your FREE ticket at http://www.b2bmarketingexpo.us or thebusinessshowus.com. One ticket provides unlimited access to all co-located shows, including Going Global Live, The Sales Innovation Expo, The Marketing & Advertising Expo, and The Marketing Technology Expo.
About Everything Podcasts:
Everything Podcasts, a division of Pattison Media, is a global world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and impactful way.
Everything Podcasts helps companies move into the audio space with a custom podcast series. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers, Broadcast Hall of Famers from around the globe, and award-winning media experts, they deliver innovative, creative, audio production, global distribution, and marketing expertise in this new media frontier.
Featuring strategic planning infused by research that is designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of your digital content across multiple platforms, our production team's expertise includes writing, producing, and performing for some of the most iconic TV shows in history, with networks and stations such as ABC, MTV, Warner Brothers, PBS, The Weather Network, AMC, FOX, CBC, Headline Media Group, CTV, and Global Television Networks.
Everything Podcasts has managed, produced, and hosted award-winning podcast and radio shows, plus syndicated programs in Canada and the US for KSON, Buck Owens Productions, Westwood One, CBC Radio One, CBC Radio2, Bell Media, Astral, Rogers Media, and the iconic global BBC brand.
Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous awards including this year’s 2023 Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency. Most Creative Branded Podcast - Ideas of Order by California Closets & Best B2B Branded Podcast – Beyond by KPMG.
Everything Podcasts
+1 604-377-7922
jennifer@everythingpodcasts.com
