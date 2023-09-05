Mayor Bowser Reminds District Residents That #DCIsHiring

(Washington, DC) – This week, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents who are looking for their next career move or searching for employment opportunities to visit careers.dc.gov and mota.dc.gov to explore and apply for one of the many positions open across District government. With several upcoming hiring fairs, job seekers also have multiple opportunities to connect in person with agencies and other local organizations that are hiring.



“If you love DC, if you want to join a fantastic team, and if you’re ready to work hard for our city, then we want you to look at the opportunities available in DC Government,” said Mayor Bowser. “These are careers that offer good pay, good benefits, and a unique opportunity to make a positive difference in DC.”



In addition to searching opportunities online, interested residents can connect with agencies and partner organizations through upcoming opportunities listed below:



Office of Unified Communications (OUC) Prospect Day:

Looking to make a difference as a first responder? OUC is looking for 911 and 311 operators who will be on the front lines assisting residents and visitors across the District.

New OUC operators can earn a hiring bonus of $2,500.

When: Thursday, September 7th, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: OUC Headquarters, 2720 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue SE, 20032

To register for this event, first apply to the Telecommunications Equipment Operator position through careers.dc.gov



Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Prospect Days:

Whether an officer or recruit, MPD officers make a difference every single day. Learn about career opportunities and the benefits of working at MPD at these open events.

New MPD recruits are eligible for up to $25,000 in new hire bonuses.

When: Friday, September 8 & Friday, September 15, 9:00 a.m.

Where: The Metropolitan Police Academy, 4665 Blue Plains Drive SW

How to Register: Visit joinmpd.dc.gov and fill out an Interest Card.



Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) Youth Hiring Fair:

Open to District youth ages 18-24, this hiring fair will connect youth with potential employers and apply for full-time positions.

When: Saturday, September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street NW

Attendees are encouraged to bring a form of ID and a copy of their resume.

Learn how you can print your resume for free at your local Public Library by visiting dclibrary.org



Afterschool in the City:

This is an opportunity for families and caregivers to learn about more than 50 after school and out-of-school time organizations, including job opportunities and internships for older students.

When: Saturday, September 9, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE

Registration is free through Eventbrite



Stop, Shop N’ Go Job Fair

Find your next job or start a new career path by connecting with District agencies to apply for positions in fields such as Customer Service, Retail, Security, Administration, and more!

When: Tuesday, September 12, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Anacostia Neighborhood Library, 1800 Good Hope Road SE

Those interested in attending can pre-register and browse openings here.

Attendees must have a copy of their resume in hand. Learn how you can print your resume for free at your local Public Library by visiting dclibrary.org



Department of General Services (DGS) Vendor Open House:

The Contracts & Procurement Team at DGS is searching for small businesses to bid for future solicitations and learn more about how to do business with District government.

When: Tuesday, September 12, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and Wednesday, September 13, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: DGS Headquarters, 3924 Minnesota Avenue NE

Register at dgs.dc.gov



School Bus Driver & Attendant Hiring:

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) provides transportation services to more than 3,600 students with disabilities each year, and is hiring for school bus driver and attendant positions.

Bus Drivers must be CDL-certified. Learn more at osse.dc.gov/OSSEDrivers

Bus Attendants can learn more at osse.dc.gov/OSSEAttendants



Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos