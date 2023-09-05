Governor Abbott Appoints Aliseda, Buckley To Southern Regional Education Board

TEXAS, September 5 - September 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Debbie Crane Aliseda and Representative Brad Buckley, D.V.M. to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) for terms set to expire on June 30, 2027 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The SREB works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. The nation’s first regional interstate compact for education, SREB was created in 1948 by southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality.

Debbie Crane Aliseda of McAllen is a bookkeeper for Jones & Crane Law Firm. She is president of the McAllen Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees and a board member of the McAllen Economic Development Committee, McAllen Education Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen, Inc., the International Science Museum of Arts and Science, and the RGV Palm High School Theatre Awards and Scholarships. She is an advisory board member for Scott Crane McAllen Marathon, McAllen Kids Marathon, and McAllen Parks and Recreation. Additionally, she is a sustainer board member of the Junior League of McAllen and a grade level advisory board member for the National Charity League. Aliseda attended The University of Texas at Austin.

Representative Brad Buckley, D.V.M. of Salado is currently serving his third term in the Texas House of Representatives and represents House District 54, which includes half of Bell County in Central Texas. He is chair of the House Public Education Committee and serves on the House Land and Resource Management Committee. He is a former school board member for the Killeen ISD, former chair of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and former board member for Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children. Additionally, he serves as vice chair of 14Forward, an economic development initiative. Buckley received a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University.