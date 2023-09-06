City of Newberg, OR, Upgrades Budget Forecasting and Planning with OpenGov

The City sought a budgeting tool that would eliminate the need for juggling multiple spreadsheets and improve the accuracy of calculations for personnel costs.

OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting a system that would allow it to make accurate forecasts and plans for the future, along with intuitive and accessible reporting, the City of Newberg was on the hunt for an advanced solution to streamline its fiscal processes. The search led to OpenGov , the leader in budgeting software for our nation's local governments.Located 45 minutes from Portland, the City of Newberg has long been at the forefront of integrating technology to serve its growing community better. The City's leadership sought a budgeting tool that would allow it to eliminate the need for juggling multiple spreadsheets and improve the accuracy of calculations for personnel costs. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning emerged as the top choice due to its all-in-one platform and strong emphasis on user experience and collaborative budgeting.With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Newberg will soon be able to improve efficiency by eliminating the need for manual data entry and managing multiple spreadsheets. Moreover, the platform will offer easy-to-understand reports for City council and the public, facilitating better decision-making and increased transparency.The City of Newberg joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.