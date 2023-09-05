Long Island Oral Cancer Walk/Run for Awareness Shines Spotlight on Urgent Need for Early Detection
JERICHO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, a staggering 54,000 Americans will face the daunting diagnosis of oral and oropharyngeal cancers, encompassing conditions affecting the mouth, tongue, and throat. The Oral Cancer Walk/Run for Awareness will take place on September 10th at Bethpage State Park.
"I lost my brother to oral cancer. Our initiative seeks to save lives and combat this alarming trend." said Dr. Parul Dua Makkar, owner of PDM Family Dental and Event Coordinator for the Oral Cancer Walk/Run for Awareness Committee.
The event also spotlights head and neck cancer as one of the fastest-growing cancers today, with the goal of raising awareness and promoting early detection. Attendees will gain valuable insights into risk factors, signs, symptoms, and treatments of this debilitating disease, empowering them with knowledge to protect their health.
"It's also a day for family fun as we have several activities and live entertainment," said Makkar.
Event highlights include: free Oral Cancer screenings, raffles, live music, and inspiring speakers.
In 2018, OCF's national Walk/Runs for Awareness raised nearly $650,000 for this critical cause. The organization hopes to surpass this achievement in 2023 and make a substantial impact on the fight against oral cancers.
To learn more information, please visit https://ocf.donordrive.com/event/longisland
Ryan McCormick
