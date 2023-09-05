Ridge Administrative Services Announces David Roosa as Chief Growth Officer
IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridge Administrative Services, a trailblazer in healthcare solutions for health plans, producers and employers, announced today it has named David Roosa as Chief Growth Officer, a newly-created strategic addition to its leadership team.
Roosa brings an impressive track record of over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, well-positioned to spearhead Ridge's revenue growth and forge strategic partnerships. In his new role, he will be focusing on accelerating Ridge’s strategic initiatives and growth opportunities that will drive greater value to its partners, clients and their members.
“This is an exciting time for Ridge as we have been experiencing strong, steady growth,” said Tracy Berwick, CEO of Ridge Administrative Services. “We are very excited to bring David in at this time to further develop our sales strategy and propel our vision to the next level. He has incredible experience with health plans and employee benefits, and we’re thrilled to add his talents and expertise to our executive team.”
Prior to joining Ridge, Roosa was Senior Vice President of Sales at HealthSmart, where he led the distribution channel for business, including sales, account management, broker and consultant relations, and distribution operations and strategy. His decades-long career in the insurance industry has resulted in deep expertise in sales, sales leadership, field service, marketing, and relationship management and will be a powerful asset as Ridge continues to grow in the market.
About Ridge Administrative Services
Ridge Administrative Services is revolutionizing the future of health care and how those needs are serviced. With a high-performance team that is client focused, member and customer friendly, we offer superior, savvy strategic options to overcome our client’s biggest obstacles in their day-to-day business. Ridge Administrative Services trusts their ability to take our client’s business to the next level all while reducing your expenses. Leveraging our proprietary technology, financial/analytical expertise, claims administration, vendor management, network and RPB expertise, producer support, and BPO client solutions. For more information, visit www.ridgeadmin.com and follow Ridge Administrative Services on LinkedIn.
