One Woman's Crusade To Ensure We Never Forget 9/11 Brings Music Video of Hope & Healing to Ground Zero & The Pentagon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When: Monday, September 11 from 8 AM to 4 PM.
Dr. Carole Lieberman
Coping with Terrorism: Dreams Interrupted
Where: Local streets near Ground Zero and Midtown in NYC & The Pentagon and Central Washington DC.
What: A Mobile Digital Billboard Truck playing a music video about 9/11 to bring you hope and healing, courtesy of Dr. Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., a board-certified psychiatrist, internationally known as The Terrorist Therapist®. (www.terroristtherapist.com)
Why: September 11th, 2001, changed Dr. Carole’s life. Born and bred in New York City, her heart has remained there. So, on this tragic day, she asked herself how she could best help people - with her background as a psychiatrist, TV news-talk commentator and author - to cope with terrorism: the memories of 9/11 and the ongoing threat of terrorism. Since then, she’s worked tirelessly - writing 2 award-winning books - including her latest, Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror - the first and only book about terrorism for kids (and their parents and teachers)
Now, for the 22nd Anniversary, her gift to New Yorkers, Washingtonians, and all Americans is this music video program that she hopes will stir everyone's hearts and provide hope and healing.
Interviews available with Dr. Carole Lieberman, Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
