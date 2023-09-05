State Police Make Arrest In Caroline Co. Homicide

September 5, 2023

(Federalsburg, MD) – Maryland State Police homicide investigators arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the murder of Caryn Faye Brown in Federalsburg.

The accused is identified as Quandre Lee Winder, 26, of no fixed address. Troopers from the Maryland State Apprehension Team along with troopers from the Delaware State Police located Winder yesterday morning at a residence in Seaford, Delaware. He was apprehended without incident.

Winder is charged with first and second-degree murder, and other gun related charges. He is currently being held in Delaware while awaiting extradition.

The victim, Caryn Faye Brown, 27, of Federalsburg, Maryland was found dead in front of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Gardens Court in Federalsburg shortly after midnight yesterday morning. Officers from the Federalsburg Police Department were called to the scene and found her lying in the grass with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical service personnel from Caroline County responded and pronounced Brown deceased on the scene.

Police believe Winder and Brown were involved in an ongoing relationship. Further investigation indicates they were involved in an alleged altercation at the time of the murder. Based on additional information received, evidence collected, and consultation with the Caroline County State’s Attorney, Winder was charged with the murder of Caryn Faye Brown.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation at the request of the Federalsburg Police Department. Assistance with the investigation was provided by troopers from the Easton Barrack, the Maryland State Police Dive Team, crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division, members of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Delaware State Police Aviation Command, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, Seaford Police Department, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police K-9 Unit.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. All callers may remain confidential. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Quandre Lee Winder

