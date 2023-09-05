Join Us For The Inaugural Live Stream Of Pro Player Prayer Project Uplifting The Power Of Prayer in Professional Sports
...this simple yet strategic initiative will inspire and promote prayers for the safety and well-being of players who put themselves at risk each season.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A committed group of former professional athletes, pastors and civic leaders will unite for a virtual prayer gathering to pray for all 1,696 National Football League players on opening day of the NFL season. The Facebook Livestream will be broadcast on September 7, 2023, from 10:00 am 11:00 am ET from the Executive Board Room of the Museum of the Bible.
— Eric Dunavant, President, Kingdom ROI
Registration Link to the Facebook Livestream: https://bit.ly/p4livestream
Anyone who registers, and attends the Livestream, will be entered for a chance to win an autographed football from Charlie Ward, Heisman Trophy Winner.
“Considering the national outpouring of prayer support for Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin last season, and his remarkable turnaround, this simple yet strategic initiative will inspire and promote prayers for the safety and well-being of players who put themselves at risk each season.” ~ Eric Dunavant, President, Kingdom ROI.
“We are delighted to help launch this livestream to bring together professional athletes, pastors, and business leaders to share faith stories and forge meaningful connections. Experience the powerful testimonies, dynamic speakers and engaging discussions that inspire unity.” ~ Darrin Gray, Sports Media Ministry, Author, The Jersey Effect.
This inspirational livestream will include former Heisman Trophy Winner and NBA Legend Charlie Ward; NFL Legends Tommie Harris, Joe Reitz, K.J. Wright, Michael “Pinball” Clemons, Matt Stover, Earl Christy, and Chris Draft; former WNBA Legends Lisa Leslie and Carolyn Moos, former NBA Legends Allan Houston, Sedric Toney, Jerome Williams, Adrian Branch and many more.
A special thank you to our premier partners: Inspire, Pray.com, Kingdom ROI, Think Eternity, The Cedar Gate, EPOS Athletes, Axia Holding Company, BDR.ai, CEG Consulting Group, Five Hour Home Buyers, Fusion, Ignite Christian Business, Pray For All, Players Philanthropy Fund, Pro Experiences, Story Co, Xtreme Recognition.
Media Coverage: If you are interested in attending the Pro Player Prayer Project media gathering on September 7, please RSVP to Sonia Robaina Maschmeier at soniamasch@gmail.com and indicate coverage type (photo, video, interview).
Former Chicago Bears Tackle and 3X Pro Bowl Recipient Tommie Harris and former NBA Forward Jerome Williams are available for interviews from 9:00am to 12:00pm EST at the Museum of the Bible or via Zoom.
About Pro Player Prayer Project: Non-profit initiative operating within the Players Philanthropy Fund, which powers philanthropic forces everywhere, PPF proudly sponsors over 500 charitable projects worldwide, making a difference in 49 states and 27 countries. For more information about the Pro Player Prayer Project, please visit the website www.ProPlayerPrayerProject.com.
Sonia Robaina Maschmeier
email us here
Pro Player Prayer Project
+1 312-848-9402
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube