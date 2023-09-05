Life As Strange is an enchanting and empowering series helping children navigate the waters of modern childhood
Life as Strange is a collection of entertaining and enchanting stories, making it an educational and fun read for children of all ages.
It’s not self-help. It’s not just fantasy. It’s this nice blend, dedicated to a very young market of kids that are really going through some things.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life as Strange author, Tokyo-based clinical psychologist Abbey Durkin, launched the series to help empower children to feel happier and more confident while tackling modern issues in a comfortable way.
Life as Strange is even based on a true story, with one small caveat.
“Other than talking guinea pigs, it’s based on a true story,” Durkin said. “As I started to write down these adventures, different sorts of life lessons started to emerge in each one of the stories. And I thought what a great thing it would be to address some of the typical challenges of childhood through the eyes of a protagonist that was non-threatening, cute, fluffy, fuzzy, and allow young younger children to have a bit of a hero to relate to as they move through the different obstacles of childhood, from moving to dealing with bullies.”
Life as Strange is written in a simple and accessible style, making it easy for young readers to follow along. It also provides an opportunity for caregivers, teachers, parents, and guardians to have conversations about important topics that may be difficult for children to articulate.
Durkin was inspired by her own experience living on a sailboat with her pets; the unique adventures that followed inspired Life as Strange, a love letter to children in a third culture experience. The series features Strange, the world’s most optimistic and resilient guinea pig, and her gang, who teach children that they are perfect just the way they are.
The series consists of 20 books in total, with the first three just released. Each book focuses on a different life lesson or challenges that children may face, such as cyberbullying, body image, and making new friends. Durkin hopes that her books will provide children with a relatable and lovable hero to look up to as they navigate these challenges.
“I’ve never seen a story about guinea pigs on a sailboat. I’ve never seen a story that is so based on such a unique life experience,” said Durkin. “I think it’s going to inspire children to be brave, to find their own voice, to feel less alone. It’s going to impact children for the positive in ways that aren’t really on the market now.”
Durkin is from the United States and worked in 33 countries and lived in five, and is an IdeaPros Certified Partner. She enlisted the help of illustrator Denys Krot from Ukraine and editor Alan Bo from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to bring her vision to life.
The easy-to-read stories are appropriate for elementary to middle school-aged children, using clear and easily understood language. The Life as Strange series is an exciting and adventurous collection that children won’t want to put down.
Visit Durkin’s website today to learn more about about this series – www.lifeasstrange.com
