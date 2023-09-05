Enhanced national collaboration and coordination to prevent violent extremism

SWEDEN, September 5 - Press release from Ministry of Justice Published 05 September 2023

Sweden is facing a deteriorating security situation, with an increased threat of attacks by terrorists and violent extremists. This situation requires additional measures, not least in efforts to prevent radicalisation and violent extremism.

The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention will therefore be tasked with enhancing collaboration between government agencies and other relevant actors to prevent radicalisation and the spread of violent extremism. This assignment will be carried out as part of the activities of the Council’s Swedish Centre for Preventing Violent Extremism.