Enhanced national collaboration and coordination to prevent violent extremism
Sweden is facing a deteriorating security situation, with an increased threat of attacks by terrorists and violent extremists. This situation requires additional measures, not least in efforts to prevent radicalisation and violent extremism.
The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention will therefore be tasked with enhancing collaboration between government agencies and other relevant actors to prevent radicalisation and the spread of violent extremism. This assignment will be carried out as part of the activities of the Council’s Swedish Centre for Preventing Violent Extremism.
In light of the deterioration in the security situation in Sweden, efforts to prevent violent extremism need to be enhanced and developed, with a focus on dialogue and resilience.
“Our security situation is serious. We need to respond with measures that have a direct effect, and also measures that strengthen our long-term resilience. The Swedish Centre for Preventing Violent Extremism plays a crucial role in preventive efforts, and this assignment will intensify those efforts,” says Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer.
“I welcome the assignment from the Government, which emphasises the importance of prevention and of collaboration between government agencies. Reinforcements are needed in a time of common security challenges to our society,” says Jonas Trolle, head of the Centre.
The assignment includes:
- enhancing collaboration between government agencies at national level;
- developing coordination between national, regional and local levels;
- enhancing and developing dialogue between government agencies and faith communities and other civil society actors.
The assignment will begin with immediate effect and in collaboration with the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, the Swedish Agency for Support to Faith Communities, the Psychological Defence Agency, the Swedish Agency for Youth and Civil Society, the Swedish Police Authority, the National Board of Health and Welfare and the Swedish Security Service. Dialogues will be conducted with faith communities and other relevant actors, including civil society associations and organisations, and the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions.
The assignment report must be submitted to the Government Offices (Ministry of Justice) no later than 29 August 2024.